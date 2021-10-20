Grant County-Flasher Storm playing best football at the perfect time

Grant County-Flasher's football team has been playing to its nickname down the stretch.

The Storm have produced a late-season surge which has them in the round of 16 in the 9-man playoffs, following a 1-3 start to the season.

After winning its last two games to secure a postseason berth, the Storm knocked off second-seeded South Border in Wishek last Saturday. It was just the second loss of the season for the Mustangs and earned the Storm a trip to Hettinger for a rematch with the Night Hawks (6-2).

The slow start was not unexpected. The Storm had to break in several new players after winning the 2020 Region 4 title.

"We've improved throughout the season. The kids stuck with it and kept working hard," Krenz said. "Sometimes it takes a little while to get things going, but we feel like we're playing our best football right now."

Since the 1-3 start, the Storm have scored 196 points and allowed 106. They did not allow any points in the second half of their 32-14 win over South Border last Saturday.

All-state quarterback Jace Friesz accounted for three touchdowns, including scoring passes to his brother, Javin, and Carter Bonogofsky. A turning point in the game came when junior Wyatt Ottmar returned an interception 80 yards for a touchdown. The Storm also went 4-for-4 on two-point conversions.

"The first time we played them, they took it to us," Krenz said of their 26-20 loss to the Mustangs in the season opener in August. "We were out-coached and out-played.

"It was a really good win for us. We played physical, didn't make many mistakes. It's the way you need to play in the playoffs."

The win was especially sweet after last season's disappointing first-round playoff exit.

"We talked about that a lot. That was still in our mind," Krenz said. "It was nice to get that taste out of our mouths."

The Storm (5-4) appear poised for potentially even a deeper run with Jace Friesz leading the way. The two-sport all-stater, he also was selected in basketball last season, attended nine football camps over the summer looking to improve his game.

It worked.

Friesz's 3,804 yards passing broke the previous school record of 3,677 held by Taylor Krenz, Jamie's son.

This season, Friesz has 1,396 yards passing and 396 yards rushing. He's thrown for 14 touchdowns, against six interceptions, and ran for eight more TDs. Defensively, he has three interceptions, one fewer than his brother Javin, a sophomore.

Jamie Krenz says Jace Friesz's impact goes well beyond stats.

"He's really good, but he's an even better kid," Krenz said. "He's a natural leader. Kids gravitate toward him. He's always so positive. Works incredibly hard.

"He's an A student. He's on the student council. Just a terrific kid."

Javin Friesz is typically his brother's top target. Javin has 17 touchdowns, nine receiving and eight rushing, plus nearly 1,300 yards of total offense.

It's far from a two-man show, though.

Krenz said getting junior Layton Woodbury back healthy was when the season turned. Woodbury was banged up early due to bumps and bruises sustained on the rodeo circuit.

"His toughness is something we really need," Krenz said. "He's playing lights out right now."

Woodbury is a key cog both ways. He has a team-leading 74 tackles to go with eight rushing touchdowns and 465 yards.

He runs behind interior linemen of Kai Stanzcyk, Garret Schenbeck and Kayedenn Rivinius, all three are juniors. Rivinius is a load at 6-foot-4, 300 pounds. Owen Erhardt, the only other senior on the team, and junior Wyatt Ottmar hold down the edges from their tight end spots.

Saturday's game in Hettinger likely will come down to which team controls the line of scrimmage. The Night Hawks owned it the first time, doubling up the Storm 44-22 in Flasher on Sept. 10.

"They have a real good football team. They had some tough years, but those kids stuck with it and it's paid off for them," Krenz said of the Night Hawks. "Jason (LeFebre) does a great job with them. They're well-coached. They took it to us the first time. We need to be the hammer and not the nail this time.

"We need to play really well. Our kids are excited and we're looking forward to Saturday."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.