Grant County-Flasher returns strong squad, but dealt blow early due to injury

After advancing to the Sweet 16 of the 9-man playoffs last season, Grant County-Flasher was expecting to bring almost everyone back.

They knew all-state quarterback Jace Friesz was off to Dickinson State, but losing top linebacker Layton Woodbury was unexpected and a big blow.

Woodbury, who had 108 tackles and 584 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns, suffered a broken leg competing in rodeo during the summer, and will be lost for the season.

"We started practice without our two best players from last season," Grant County-Flasher coach Jamie Krenz said. "We knew we wouldn't have Jace, but Layton getting hurt was a tough deal. You feel really bad for him. He's a really good player."

Another area 9-man team also lost a key player to a broken leg. Kidder County, the 2019 state champion, will be without its top player -- senior lineman Blake Braun -- for four-to-six weeks. Braun was hurt in an open gym playing basketball two days before practice started.

Meanwhile for the Storm, even with the loss of Woodbury, they return nine seniors and have 27 players out total heading into 9-man's opening night on Friday when they host South Border in a matchup of 2022 playoff teams.

Grant County-Flasher will be sturdy up front with All-Region seniors Kayedenn Rivinius and Wyatt Ottmar paving the way. Rivinius goes 6-4, 310.

Kai Stanczyk and Garret Schenbeck also are turning starters in the trenches and Hunter Oien and Tate Raftseth, two more 12th-graders, provide along the lines.

"We have good size and good experience up front," Krenz said. "Those kids are good players. We're going to lean on those guys early."

The Storm will still have a Friesz under center, with Javin taking over for his brother Jace. Javin played quarterback as a youngster, but was too good to keep off the field as a freshman and sophomore. Last season he produced 19 touchdowns and more than 1,400 yards as a do-it-all receiver and ball-carrier.

"He's just a great athlete. He can do a lot of things with the ball in his hands," Krenz said of Javin Friesz, a 6-2, 165-pound junior.

Brandon Brunelle, a 6-0, 185-pound senior, will pick up extra carries with Woodbury sidelined. Eli Friesz also will see time in the backfield, plus at linebacker defensively.

Javin Friesz has a pair of big targets at tight end in seniors Joey Richter (6-5, 190) and Weston Zacher (6-6, 230). Senior Carter Bonogofsky and Trey Heid, a sophomore, provide perimeter threats from the receiver position.

The Storm got off to a 1-3 start last season, but recovered in a big way. They won five of their next six games and gave eventual state champion LaMoure-Litchville-Marion a competitive games in the playoffs.

Krenz, starting his 26th season as head coach, would like to see a similar trajectory, if only a little better start this time around.

"The big thing about last season was, we were playing our best football at the end of the year and were able to make a nice little run," he said. "Hopefully we'll be able to carry over some of that momentum, but at the same time, it's a new season.

"We're excited about this group. They've worked hard to improve, so we feel good about what's possible this year."