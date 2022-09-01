Gibson sees improvement ahead for Marauders' defense

Ty'Rese Gibson is from Los Angeles, stared his college football career in Bozeman and is now in Bismarck.

The all-conference defensive back for the University of Mary has enjoyed the winding road, but feels at home with the Marauders.

"It's a blessing, just how things work out in life," Gibson said. "It's been a lot of good experiences I've tried to make the best of and grow from and I'm still doing that every day."

Right now, Gibson is dealing with a different challenge -- injury. The 6-1, 175-pounder suffered an elbow injury during fall camp, which has his availability for Saturday's season opener against Wayne State in question.

Gibson is a huge part of the Marauders' defense, which needs to improve if they are to challenge this season in the Northern Sun. Last season, the Marauders allowed 36 points per game.

Gibson is confident they will be much better.

"We're holding each other to a super high standard. Our expectation is to be a very good defense this season," Gibson said.

Gibson had two interceptions last season, but he's not afraid to stick his nose in the fight, either. He was fourth on the team last season in solo tackles (22).

Despite earning All-NSIC honors last season, Gibson said there's plenty of room to get better.

"The big thing is just focusing on my technique and encouraging the people around me," Gibson said. "Just dominate my 1/11th."

Another of the 1/11ths is performed by Ty'Rese's twin brother at cornerback, Ty'Rhae. Making the long trek from southern California is made more comfortable with your sibling by your side.

"Of course, having someone you know and can talk to, it's great," Ty'Rese said. "We understand each other and we push each other to get better."

The Marauders return six starters on defense, including last season's leading tackler Tylen Small at safety.

"It definitely helps, having played together, knowing each other better. That's important," Gibson said. "It goes back to trusting your technique. Trusting the game plan and going out and executing."

Despite being selected as one of the top defensive backs in the 14-team league last season, Craig Bagnell thinks there's another level Gibson could get to.

"He can play better and that's the exciting thing," the Marauders' head coach said. "He established himself as a good player in our league last year. He's not going to be satisfied with that. He wants to be better."

The Marauders face a stiff test in their opening game Saturday night at the Bowl. Wayne State went 7-4 last season and had wins over two ranked teams -- Minnesota-Duluth and Minnesota State-Mankato.

The Wildcats have a new head coach (Logan Masters) after John McMenamin left to become the wide receivers coach at Tulane.

Masters was the offensive coordinator last season for the Wildcats, who return many key players off last year's team, including quarterback Nick Bohn.

Wayne State won last year's matchup, also the season opener, 34-27. That game was in Nebraska. It was one of three games the Marauders lost by a touchdown or less. Reversing that trend could turn last season's 4-7 mark into something special.

"This team has the talent to do great things for sure," Gibson said. "We just have to go out there and prove it on Saturdays."