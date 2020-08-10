Full steam ahead for Dickinson State football

“Every day is a changing thing,” Stanton said. “A lot of it has to do with our medical staff and training staff. In addition to what we have to take care of with our athletes and injuries and nutrition. Now you have another check in terms of temperature checks and cleaning.”

Stanton said the conference isn’t requiring pregame checks but that checks will be done regularly as situations arise through the season.

Stanton said the NAIA declared early on that it was moving championships to the spring in cross-country and volleyball, setting a participation number of 50% needed for a championship.

He said it held off on football as the number of institutions still planning for a fall season was in the neighborhood of 75%.

The NSAA will also allow conferences to conduct regular seasons in volleyball and cross-country in the fall.

“They decided to give it back to the conferences with the guarantee that you may or may not play a championship game in the spring,” Stanton said.

The conference trimmed the schedule from 11 to nine games.

Stanton said Dickinson State expects 115 players to report on Sunday. He said he hasn’t lost any players due to the pandemic.