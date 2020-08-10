Full steam ahead for Dickinson State football

Whether or not major college football is played this season remains up in the air, but the North Star Athletic Association is moving forward with its fall plans for now.
“We’re getting everything ready for the season and planning to have players report on Sunday,” said Pete Stanton, head football coach and athletic director at Dickinson State.
The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on athletics around the world. The NCAA Division II playoffs have been moved to the spring and Power Five FBS conferences remain undecided on what to do. The FCS has delayed another title push by North Dakota State and the University of North Dakota’s debut in the Missouri Valley Football Conference until spring 2021.
In July, the NAIA's Board of Athletic Directors voted to postpone fall championships until spring of 2021. The decision allowed schools to move ahead with regular-season competition with some adjustments to games in the fall.
The NSAA season kicks off its nine-game season on Sept. 12.
The Blue Hawks entered the NSAA in 2014. They are 36-4 against conference opponents and have won the last five conference championships.
A sixth straight could be expected, if the season can be played to its conclusion, and that’s a big if given the circumstances.
“Every day is a changing thing,” Stanton said. “A lot of it has to do with our medical staff and training staff. In addition to what we have to take care of with our athletes and injuries and nutrition. Now you have another check in terms of temperature checks and cleaning.”
Stanton said the conference isn’t requiring pregame checks but that checks will be done regularly as situations arise through the season.
Stanton said the NAIA declared early on that it was moving championships to the spring in cross-country and volleyball, setting a participation number of 50% needed for a championship.
He said it held off on football as the number of institutions still planning for a fall season was in the neighborhood of 75%.
The NSAA will also allow conferences to conduct regular seasons in volleyball and cross-country in the fall.
“They decided to give it back to the conferences with the guarantee that you may or may not play a championship game in the spring,” Stanton said.
The conference trimmed the schedule from 11 to nine games.
Stanton said Dickinson State expects 115 players to report on Sunday. He said he hasn’t lost any players due to the pandemic.
“We have pretty much everybody intact and everybody’s ready to go,” Stanton said.
They also know that, given the uncertain nature of the pandemic and the emphasis on player, student and staff safety, nothing is guaranteed as the students return to campus.
“That’s definitely something we’ll be monitoring all along,” Stanton said. “Right now, that’s the plan. It’ll be dictated by the CDC or the governor’s office. If they were to say school needs to be online, then it’s a different deal.”
Stanton said the Great Plains Athletic Conference, of which the University of Jamestown is a member, and the Montana teams in the Frontier Conference are moving ahead with similar fall plans. Valley City State and Mayville State also compete in the NSAA.
