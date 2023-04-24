After nearly a half century at St. Mary's, legendary football coach Dan Smrekar is stepping away from the sideline.

For Smrekar, who coached the Saints to 295 wins and eight state championships, the decision to continue, or not, was simple.

"I always said, if you're not sure, then maybe it's time to get out," he said on Monday. "I just felt like coaching is too important to wonder if you should do it. If you have to think about it, then you should probably let someone else do it. The kids deserve that."

Smrekar, a product of Minnesota's Iron Range, spent 49 years at St. Mary's. Originally hired in 1974, he spent four seasons as an assistant coach and the last 45 years as head coach. In his 45 seasons, the Saints won 127 more games than they lost.

Smrekar was also the athletic director at St. Mary's for 35 years. The football field at the new St. Mary's Central High School is named after him.

Smrekar, who will turn 72 next week, came to St. Mary's in 1974 because, "Well, they offered me my first job. I've always enjoyed the people and the city of Bismarck. It's a great town, with warm and friendly people, and a very good place to raise a family."

When first hired in 1974, Bismarck had a population of around 37,000. Today, it's more than double that.

"I really like the setup and situation at St. Mary's," Smrekar said. "If you like where you are, why leave? I looked (elsewhere) but never went. This is home."

'Big loss for the state'

For nearly a quarter century, Dan Smrekar, Ron Wingenbach and Mark Gibson have been staples on the football sidelines in Bismarck.

Smrekar is the dean at 45 years. Wingenbach will start his 34th season at Century in the fall, while Gibson begins year 25 in August. The three combined have a staggering 719 wins, and 17 state championships.

For Gibson, who considered Smrekar "a mentor," Monday was a difficult day.

"It's a sad day for me," Gibson said. "It's a big loss for the state and for high school football in North Dakota.

"He'll still be around and we're happy about that, but it's going to be strange not seeing him running up and down that sideline."

Wingenbach and Smrekar go all the way back to 1989 when they first coached against each other in the North Dakota Shrine Game. The two have been friends since, have gone hunting together and were just talking about uniforms on the phone a few weeks back.

"You talk about a coach that deserves all the accolades and recognition, that is certainly Dan," Wingenbach said. "From a coaching perspective, the number one thing that stands out is how well-prepared his teams were and that's a credit to him and his staff."

Wingenbach harkened back to the 1990s when Century was having trouble defending Smrekar's powerful veer offense.

"They were so precise and detailed, we just had a really hard time defending them to the point where I thought it might run me out of the profession," Wingenbach joked. "But you also saw how adaptable he was with his teams and his offense. Going to the I-formation, then to spread looks, pro, twins ... it was kind of a progression that St. Mary's and Century and Bismarck have made through the years."

Gibson, and Wingenbach, however, came back to one thing.

"There's nobody more passionate about football than Dan Smrekar, but it was always about the kids. That came first," Gibson said. "Did he want to help his kids become better players? Of course, but it wasn't just about that. He cared about his kids off the field. He cared about his kids in the class room. He was about all the right things. He won a million games, championships, yeah that's great, but he did it for the right reason -- the kids."

'Thank God for Toby'

Toby Schweitzer has been Smrekar's right-hand man as an assistant coach since 1991, but their relationship dates back even further.

Schweitzer was a ball boy for the Saints when his sister Tedi was homecoming queen in 1979.

Schweitzer went on to play for the Saints, then eventually the Marauders in college, before returning to St. Mary's where he works in advancement/fundraising today.

"It's bitter sweet. I'm happy for him that he gets to go enjoy a little bit of retirement, do some more hunting and fishing, but of course, we're going to miss him," Schweitzer said. "He's put in so much work, so much passion and so much energy. His legacy will last forever. He is St. Mary's."

The school said in a press release that a search for the next coach would begin immediately.

"I'd be lying if I said I wasn't interested," Schweitzer said, but added, "it'll be opened up," for a wider search.

Year after year, Smrekar's coaching staff with the Saints has been jam packed full of former players, another tribute to him.

"Its cliché, but it's always been about family for coach Smrekar," Schweitzer said. "Those guys come back because they love coach Smrekar and they love what he and this program stand for. I think that pretty much says it all."

In many cases, former players have become far more.

"Most of my friends and the people I do stuff with are people that came through our program at one time or another," Smrekar said. "I was fortunate that I had an understanding wife (Kris) and a great assistant coach in Toby Schweitzer. Thank God for Toby."

'Can't go on forever'

Smrekar first brought up the idea of stepping aside with Schweitzer two weeks ago. His longtime assistant was "kind of surprised," but said Smrekar "owes nobody anything."

Even in a challenging 2022 season, Smrekar still had plenty of spunk.

"In practice, he was still showing running backs how to hit the hole," Schweitzer said. "He had plenty of energy and enthusiasm every day like he always has."

Smrekar is healthy. He's not moving anywhere. Bismarck is home. He just had a "gut feeling" that it was time.

"There are a lot of different little reasons, but on the lighter side, you can't go on forever," he said. "I think you always wonder if you made the right choice. Sometimes you're really happy with the decision, sometimes you're really sad, but I'm at peace with it."

Gerald Vetter, President of the Light of Christ Catholic Schools, called Smrekar a "tremendous gift to St. Mary's Central High School," and said "The game is better due to him. He was a teacher of the game -- and what he taught, he taught exceptionally well."

Teaching football to kids is what he loved and will miss the most.

"I enjoyed the kids. I enjoyed the relationships you make and how in many cases those relationships and friendships go on long after you're done playing football," Smrekar said. "I guess I was just fortunate to stick around so long doing something I loved to do at a place I really enjoyed doing it. You know, I consider myself a pretty lucky guy."

Those who played for, coached alongside, and worked with, feel exactly the same way.