Four games, four shutouts for No. 1 St. Mary's

St. Mary’s shutout streak stands at four full games.

The Saints, ranked No. 1 in Class AA, scored 40 first-half points en route to a 54-0 homecoming win over Devils Lake Friday night at Smrekar Field.

Through 16 quarters, the Saints have allowed 0 points.

“If we could go the whole season not allowing a point, that would be insane,” said senior linebacker Reece Barnhardt. “We’re aware of it for sure, but our focus is on getting better every week. We know we have tough games coming up.”

The Saints led 7-0 before their offense got on the field.

After forcing a quick three-and-out to start the game, Isaac Felchle led a Saints’ jailbreak to the Devils Lake punter. After Felchle blocked it, Barnhardt flopped on it 5 yards deep into the end zone for the easiest touchdown of his life.

“The same thing happened last week,” said Barnhardt, also a top wrestler in the state. “Guess the ball is bouncing my way. I’ll take it. It helps our team out.”

From there, it was one-way traffic.

Jackson Uhler competed four passes in the first half -- three ending in touchdowns.