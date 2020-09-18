Four games, four shutouts for No. 1 St. Mary's

St. Mary’s shutout streak stands at four full games.
The Saints, ranked No. 1 in Class AA, scored 40 first-half points en route to a 54-0 homecoming win over Devils Lake Friday night at Smrekar Field.
Through 16 quarters, the Saints have allowed 0 points.
“If we could go the whole season not allowing a point, that would be insane,” said senior linebacker Reece Barnhardt. “We’re aware of it for sure, but our focus is on getting better every week. We know we have tough games coming up.”
The Saints led 7-0 before their offense got on the field.
After forcing a quick three-and-out to start the game, Isaac Felchle led a Saints’ jailbreak to the Devils Lake punter. After Felchle blocked it, Barnhardt flopped on it 5 yards deep into the end zone for the easiest touchdown of his life.
“The same thing happened last week,” said Barnhardt, also a top wrestler in the state. “Guess the ball is bouncing my way. I’ll take it. It helps our team out.”
From there, it was one-way traffic.
Jackson Uhler competed four passes in the first half -- three ending in touchdowns.
“We have so many good players. I just need to get the ball to those guys,” Uhler said. “Our offensive line is playing great. I think it all kind of starts there.”
Uhler’s first TD went to Cullen Curl. Wide open at the 15 yard line, Curl hauled in the pass, put in his foot in the ground with a wicked jump cut, sending two Firebirds flying the opposite direction. Curl coasted in the final 10 yards.
“He’s a two-time all-state running back,” Uhler said of Curl. “He can score from anywhere.”
After Devils Lake’s third straight three-and-out, Uhler hit Jackson Roerick for a beautifully thrown 50-yard bomb to make it 20-0 with 24 seconds left in the first quarter.
After the teams traded fumbles, Uhler tossed his third TD pass of the game.
On 4th-and-goal from six-yard line Brit Senftner turned in a circus catch. On a fade route to the left pylon, Senftner stumbled, but caught the pass lying flat on his back for a 27-0 Saints’ lead.
“With Brit and all our guys, they’re playmakers,” Uhler said. “I’m just trying to be accurate and get them the ball.”
St. Mary’s went to the ground for its fifth touchdown of the first half.
On a simple zone play, Curl sprinted untouched 69 yards up the gut. Less than 90 seconds later, backup quarterback Nick Schumacher ran 19 yards on his first carry, then five more on the second for a touchdown to make it 40-0.
The Saints started subbing out starters midway through the second quarter. Head coach Dan Smrekar played everyone with a uniform.
“I don’t like games like this. Devils Lake is in a tough situation. We definitely don’t want to make anybody look bad,” Smrekar said. “I thought our kids continue to get more physical each game. We’re playing well. We’re proud of the effort our kids are giving.”
Things get much tougher in two weeks. The Saints host No. 2-ranked Beulah on Oct. 3.
“Beulah’s a great ballclub,” Uhler said. “We just need two good weeks to prepare and I think we’ll be ready.”
Barnhardt said Beulah’s offense presents a serious challenge.
“Beulah’s got that weird offense. They’re really good at it,” he said. “It’s always a big challenge against them. We’re looking forward to it. We’ll need to be at our best.”
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
