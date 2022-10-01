Forknell delivers OT win for Marauders in first career start

Jesse Forknell produced a fairy-tale ending in his first collegiate start.

The University of Mary quarterback threw three touchdown passes, including the game-winner in overtime, as the Marauders defeated Northern State 27-26 for their first win of the season on Saturday at the Bowl.

Starting for injured starter Logan Nelson, Forknell hit Collin Gapen on a double reverse pass for a game-tying 21-yard touchdown pass in overtime. Kevin Powell booted through the PAT to end it, setting off a joyous celebration for a team coming off four straight one-possession losses.

"I came in knowing I had nothing to lose, but the world to gain," the 2019 Fargo Davies grad said. "We found our rhythm in the second half and I got my own storybook ending."

Forknell nearly rallied the Marauders to a win last Saturday over 23rd-ranked Minnesota State-Mankato, the school Forknell began his college career at. In that game, Forknell engineered a drive to the MSU-Mankato 1-yard line before a deflected pass ended in an interception on the final play of the game.

"That would have really been storybook. I spent my first two years there. It was their homecoming. We got 74 of the 75 yards we needed, but the ball didn't bounce our way at the end," Forknell said. "Today, we made the key plays at the end. Just really happy for everybody. It's been frustrating losing so many closes ones, but we earned this one today. Total team win."

Powell's kick sealed the victory thanks to Ian Kopf's second blocked PAT of the game after Northern State scored on its first chance in OT.

"Two blocked PAT's? You hardly ever see that. It was huge what our special teams did and what our defense did today," Forknell said. "In the second half, our defense just said, 'we're not going to let you move an inch.'"

After a short run on their first play in overtime, running back Dave Small Jr. took a direct snap, handed off to Danny Kittner, who flipped it to Forknell. Throwing from the far hash, to the opposite corner of the end zone, Forknell dropped it right in the bucket for Collin Gapen, who made the catch.

"We've been repping that (play) all week five times a day in practice, so when we called it in the game, it was like second nature. Didn't have to think about it at all," said Gapen, who had two touchdown catches in the game. "Jesse made a great throw. I was just thinking, don't drop it, don't drop it. When I caught it, I ran onto the track and turned around to see if the ref had thrown his arms up. When he did, I was really excited and relieved."

The throw by Forknell was with the wind, but the angle and the Wolves' hellacious pass rush, made it far from routine.

"It's one of those where I only got one or two reads and the first one was covered," Forknell said. "I put my foot in the ground and ripped it and tried to put it where only my guy could get it."

The Marauders showed some spine in the win.

Already with four gut-wrenching losses on the season, they fell behind 14-0 early and were down 20-6 at halftime.

"I think the biggest takeaway was the resiliency of our guys. It's been really frustrating how the season has started, just kind of having that same feeling four weeks in a row," Marauders head coach Craig Bagnell said. "It's been new week, new challenge mentality. They've continued to work hard each week and they kept believing. I'm really proud of them for that.

"Today, we were able to get over the hump and be on the other side."

Forknell completed 18 of 30 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns against the No. 1-ranked defense in the Northern Sun.

When Nelson was unable to practice on Tuesday due to injury, Forknell thought he might get the call.

"It's been four years in the making. This is my fourth year of college, but my first start," said Forknell, who will graduate in the spring, but still has two years of eligibility remaining. "The first-team guys gave me a lot of confidence all week and coach Bagnell put in a great game plan. I felt prepared and ready."

The Wolves, who fell to 2-3 on the season, came into the game allowing only 14 points per game.

"Nothing like making your first college start against the number 1 defense in the league. (NSU) has some dudes running around out there. They're really good," Bagnell said. "Everyone has confidence in Jesse. He's a bright kid and he's talented. He made some really big throws. There's always a couple plays you want back, but overall, I thought he played really well."

Will Madler, a 2019 Bismarck High grad, threw for 115 yards and ran for 53. Madler's best throw of the day came in the clutch, connecting with Greg Lux for a 20-yard touchdown run. But Kopf, a 6-4, 240-pound defensive lineman from Walla Walla, Wash., got his big mitt up to block the PAT kick by Payton Eue, setting the stage for the game-winning drive.

"I'm just so happy to be in Bismarck at the University of Mary playing with an awesome bunch of guys," Forknell said. "You see all the work everyone puts in and when it doesn't pay off with wins, it's tough. Today, things broke our way and it feels great."