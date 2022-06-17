 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Football won out for two-sport BHS standout Huus in college

  • 0
Huus

Bismarck High standout running back Isaiah Huus will play at Dickinson State in the fall. Today, he and other top players will participate in the Shrine Bowl in Mayville.

 MATT MULLALLY, WDA ATHLETICS

Football or wrestling? Isaiah Huus had to make a tough decision when it came to his collegiate future.

The Bismarck High two-sport standout had options, but a significant leg injury suffered last fall on the gridiron made his desire to keep playing football the deciding factor.

"I love both sports. I just felt like with my season getting cut short, I wanted to go out and play football again," Huus said. "It wasn't an easy decision. My whole life I kind of envisioned myself playing college football, so that's the main reason I went this way."

Most NCAA Division II and NAIA schools in the area showed interest, but Dickinson State scored the services of the all-state running back.

Head coach Pete Stanton's Blue Hawks are the cream of the crop in the North Star Athletic Association, and a perennial national-playoff team.

Several former BHS stars have went on to notable careers at DSU, including quarterback Hayden Gibson, defensive back Jay Liggins and linebacker Tommy Sease, just to name a few.

People are also reading…

"It came down to Dickinson State's a great program," Huus said. "I really liked the coaches, the facilities, the players. And it's not too far away."

Huus battled injuries in his high school career, but there were few better anywhere when he was on the field. As a sophomore and junior, he averaged nearly 10 yards per carry.

In less than two full games last season, Huus piled up 431 yards on just 51 carries, but a major calf injury against Fargo Shanley on Sept. 3 required surgery and ended his season.

He missed the Demons' last eight games, but returned before Christmas to the BHS wrestling lineup and was his typically dominant self. Huus won his third straight state individual title, despite wrestling up 20 pounds at 220.

"I'm stronger than I was even before in the injured leg," Huus said. "My injured calf is bigger than the other calf through PT and rehabbing. Health-wise, I'm good."

This week in Mayville at the Shrine Bowl, Huus got some good prep work for the upcoming college football season. He's joined by BHS head coach Mark Gibson and Demon teammates Austin Hedges (OL/DL) and Carter Sims (DB/WR).

"I know both those guys pretty well. It'll be fun to get to play with them again," Huus said.

Century will be represented by Jaden Braun, Ben Mansmith and Lucas Schweigert. Legacy is sending Kiefer Glenn, while St. Mary’s is represented by Landon Gerving and Isaac Felchle. Aaron Grubb and Sam Burr from Mandan also are on the squad.

The 11-man game is scheduled for 4 p.m. today, with the 9-man game to follow.

All-Star games can sometimes turn into glorified exhibitions. However, anybody planning on tackling Huus might want to make sure his chin strap is buckled tight.

"I'm really excited for it. It's awesome," Huus said. "A lot of people might just be there for fun, but I'm taking it serious. I've been working really hard. I'm going to do everything I can for the few plays I get."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jags' Pederson nixes minicamp, says vets 'earned' early exit

Jags' Pederson nixes minicamp, says vets 'earned' early exit

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson has canceled next week’s three-day, mandatory minicamp — at least for most of the team. Pederson essentially gave veterans an extra week of vacation before training camp next month. He also nixed the last of 10 organized team activities. Instead, he loaded players and assistants onto buses and took them to a nearby Topgolf facility. It's all part of Pederson's plan to help the Jaguars “heal" from last year's debacle under Urban Meyer. Pederson says players “earned” the early exit, noting the strong attendance at voluntary workouts.

Trey Lance impresses 49ers in first minicamp as starter

Trey Lance impresses 49ers in first minicamp as starter

The San Francisco 49ers have ended their minicamp with Trey Lance fully entrenched as their starting quarterback. Lance has taken ownership of the offense this offseason and the Niners hope that carries over into strong play when the season starts in three months. He was used in a situational role a few times early during his rookie season and made two starts when Jimmy Garoppolo was injured, struggling at times in a Week 5 loss at Arizona and showing some improvement in a Week 17 win over Houston.

Romeo Crennel retires after almost 40 years as NFL coach

Romeo Crennel retires after almost 40 years as NFL coach

Romeo Crennel announced his retirement Monday, ending a 39-year NFL coaching career that included five Super Bowl titles. Crennel spent the past eight seasons with the Houston Texans. He was the team’s defensive coordinator from 2014-16 and assistant head coach from 2017-19. In 2020 he was the associate head coach before becoming the interim head coach after coach Bill O’Brien was fired after just four games.

Chargers owner accused by sister of fiduciary mismanagement

Chargers owner accused by sister of fiduciary mismanagement

Los Angeles Chargers controlling owner Dean Spanos is being accused by his sister of repeated breaches of fiduciary duty. A lawsuit filed by the sister escalates the battle between the four Spanos siblings over control of the NFL franchise. Dea Spanos Berberian filed her a petition in San Joaquin County Superior Court and is seeking sole control of the family trust that has a 36% stake in the ownership of the Chargers. It is also asking the court to suspend and remove Dean Spanos as a co-trustee in the trust and for the disqualification of Michael Spanos as successor co-trustee.

Walmart heir Rob Walton agrees to buy Broncos in record deal

Walmart heir Rob Walton agrees to buy Broncos in record deal

The Denver Broncos have entered into a sale agreement with the Walton-Penner ownership group. The buyers are led by Walmart heir Rob Walton, his daughter, Carrie Walton Penner, and her husband, Greg Penner. Although terms of the sale weren't disclosed late Tuesday night, the winning bid was reportedly for $4.65 billion. That's by far the most expensive deal for a sports franchise anywhere in the world. It surpasses the $3.1 billion sale last month of European soccer club Chelsea to an American-led consortium. Walton said Black businesswoman Mellody Hobson, co-CEO of Ariel Investments, has agreed to join the ownership group.

All eyes on the NFL's pending decision on Deshaun Watson

All eyes on the NFL's pending decision on Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns and football fans everywhere are waiting for the NFL to determine an appropriate penalty for star quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is accused of sexual misconduct by 24 women. A person familiar with the league’s investigation told The Associated Press a decision is expected before training camp. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the investigation is still ongoing. Once it concludes, former U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson will review the league’s findings to decide whether Watson violated the personal conduct policy and whether to discipline him. Robinson was jointly appointed by the league and the NFL Players’ Association.

Bills, Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula treated for health issues

Bills, Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula treated for health issues

Buffalo Bills and Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula is receiving medical care for what her family described as being “some unexpected health issues.” The family's statement says they are grateful for the progress she has made over the past few days. The statement didn’t detail what type of medical issues and asked reporters to respect the family’s need for privacy. Pegula celebrated her 53rd birthday last week, and is the wife of Terry Pegula, who turned his natural gas fortune into a Buffalo sports empire.

Watch Now: Related Video

The 16 host cities of the 2026 World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News