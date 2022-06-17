Football won out for two-sport BHS standout Huus in college

Football or wrestling? Isaiah Huus had to make a tough decision when it came to his collegiate future.

The Bismarck High two-sport standout had options, but a significant leg injury suffered last fall on the gridiron made his desire to keep playing football the deciding factor.

"I love both sports. I just felt like with my season getting cut short, I wanted to go out and play football again," Huus said. "It wasn't an easy decision. My whole life I kind of envisioned myself playing college football, so that's the main reason I went this way."

Most NCAA Division II and NAIA schools in the area showed interest, but Dickinson State scored the services of the all-state running back.

Head coach Pete Stanton's Blue Hawks are the cream of the crop in the North Star Athletic Association, and a perennial national-playoff team.

Several former BHS stars have went on to notable careers at DSU, including quarterback Hayden Gibson, defensive back Jay Liggins and linebacker Tommy Sease, just to name a few.

"It came down to Dickinson State's a great program," Huus said. "I really liked the coaches, the facilities, the players. And it's not too far away."

Huus battled injuries in his high school career, but there were few better anywhere when he was on the field. As a sophomore and junior, he averaged nearly 10 yards per carry.

In less than two full games last season, Huus piled up 431 yards on just 51 carries, but a major calf injury against Fargo Shanley on Sept. 3 required surgery and ended his season.

He missed the Demons' last eight games, but returned before Christmas to the BHS wrestling lineup and was his typically dominant self. Huus won his third straight state individual title, despite wrestling up 20 pounds at 220.

"I'm stronger than I was even before in the injured leg," Huus said. "My injured calf is bigger than the other calf through PT and rehabbing. Health-wise, I'm good."

This week in Mayville at the Shrine Bowl, Huus got some good prep work for the upcoming college football season. He's joined by BHS head coach Mark Gibson and Demon teammates Austin Hedges (OL/DL) and Carter Sims (DB/WR).

"I know both those guys pretty well. It'll be fun to get to play with them again," Huus said.

Century will be represented by Jaden Braun, Ben Mansmith and Lucas Schweigert. Legacy is sending Kiefer Glenn, while St. Mary’s is represented by Landon Gerving and Isaac Felchle. Aaron Grubb and Sam Burr from Mandan also are on the squad.

The 11-man game is scheduled for 4 p.m. today, with the 9-man game to follow.

All-Star games can sometimes turn into glorified exhibitions. However, anybody planning on tackling Huus might want to make sure his chin strap is buckled tight.

"I'm really excited for it. It's awesome," Huus said. "A lot of people might just be there for fun, but I'm taking it serious. I've been working really hard. I'm going to do everything I can for the few plays I get."

