Football 2021: State champion Century has more size coming

The quarterbacks will be throwing to a corps of receivers that is almost brand new. Arndt is the only CHS returnee who caught a pass in 2020. He averaged an explosive 35.7 yards on three catches.

Wingenbach said his secondary and the receiver corps are intertwined.

"It's a situation where, if we've got two-way starters, we're going to make sure the defense gets taken care of first," he said. "A lot of (the receivers) have waited in the wings for this opportunity. We're kind of waiting to see who pulls away from the pack."

With the distribution of experienced talent, it appears the Patriots will be leaning on their defense in the early going.

"I think that's a fair assessment," Wingenbach said. "That's where we return the most experience."

The Patriots are in the market for a new kicker with the graduation of Wade James, who kicked six field goals last year and was third on the team in scoring with 65 points.

According to Wingenbach, senior Paul Osmond will inherit the placekicking duties. The sorting process is under way to find a punter.

Wingenbach said two-way players are inevitable, but the resulting rotations are a work in progress.

"It has a lot to do with the distribution of talent among three schools. That makes a lot of difference in how we approach the season," he said.

