Football 2021: State champion Century has more size coming

Century has won 61 football games and four state championships in the last six seasons, and the Patriots may still have plenty of steam.
"Everyone is still chasing Century," Bismarck High School coach Mark Gibson said when asked to name the state's likely AA contenders in the upcoming season.
While undoubtedly hoping that his long-time BHS rival is correct, Century coach Ron Wingenbach said the realignment plan adopted by the North Dakota High School Activities Association clouds the issue.
"The schedule is a bearcat," Wingenbach said. "That's why we emphasize from day one that depth is going to be so important. ... We're going to play some games at less than 100 percent. ... This year the difference is every game is huge."
The statewide 10-team AA conference created this year has six teams from what used to be the AAA West Region and four from the East. The teams are Bismarck, Century, Legacy, Mandan, Minot, Williston, Fargo Davies, Fargo Shanley, West Fargo and West Fargo Sheyenne.
Five teams from the West and three from the East will advance to the playoffs.
Century will play all of those teams with the exception of Fargo Davies.
Graduation took a big bite out of Century's final roster from last year. Twenty-seven names were erased, among them five all-state selections, four of them first-teamers.
"That was a very talented football team. A lot of accolades and stats at the end of the season bore that out," Wingenbach noted.
On the up side, the Patriots have first-team all-stater Lucas Schweigert and second-team pick Jacob Bosley returning. Both are seniors.
Schweigert is a 6-foot, 270-pound lineman who played both offense and defense last season. Bosley is a 5-10, 185-pound linebacker.
Century has put a lot of hefty linemen on the field while winning 22 straight games the last two seasons, Schweigert among them. Wingenbach said the Patriots aren't going to become notably smaller this season.
"I'll put it this way. We won't have to change a lot in terms of schematics due to our size. I don't think we'll ever have a year to match last year in terms of size, but from top to bottom, we'll have pretty good size again.
"We had a pretty good summer in the weight room and with our conditioning, so they're pretty excited to get rolling here."
Wingenbach said the foundation of the team in the early going will be the defensive line and the linebacker corps.
"The defensive line is where we bring back the most experience.That's a pretty formidable crew. They bring a lot of size and athleticism, and in high school that's a great place to start," the coach observed.
"I really like the speed we have in the linebacker corps among all four positions," he added. "We're still wading through names as far as depth is concerned, but I do like the speed we have there."
The way Century's experienced players are sprinkled through the roster, Wingenbach said there isn't an area of the team that will start the season shot through with rookies.
"At every level of the team I think we return at least one starter," he said. "In the secondary we have (senior) Jacob Renz. At the linebacker position we return Bosley, and in the defensive line we return Schweigert and (junior Jacob) Burckhard.
"Schweigert returns to the offensive line and in the receiver corps we have Renz. In the backfield we have Peyton Arndt, who saw a lot of action."
Arndt, a 5-11, 175-pound running back, gained 377 yards in 36 carries and scored eight touchdowns as a backup running back. He's a junior.
The Patriots have two new faces vying for playing time at quarterback. Brady Dahl, a 6-1, 195-pound senior, threw just four passes last fall and ran the ball twice. Kyan Barth, a 6-1, 185-pound junior, ran the ball twice.
Wingenbach said the two quarterbacks bring similar skill sets.
"We're not going to have to differentiate the offense no matter who is on the field. We feel very comfortable with either," he noted.
The quarterbacks will be throwing to a corps of receivers that is almost brand new. Arndt is the only CHS returnee who caught a pass in 2020. He averaged an explosive 35.7 yards on three catches.
Wingenbach said his secondary and the receiver corps are intertwined.
"It's a situation where, if we've got two-way starters, we're going to make sure the defense gets taken care of first," he said. "A lot of (the receivers) have waited in the wings for this opportunity. We're kind of waiting to see who pulls away from the pack."
With the distribution of experienced talent, it appears the Patriots will be leaning on their defense in the early going.
"I think that's a fair assessment," Wingenbach said. "That's where we return the most experience."
The Patriots are in the market for a new kicker with the graduation of Wade James, who kicked six field goals last year and was third on the team in scoring with 65 points.
According to Wingenbach, senior Paul Osmond will inherit the placekicking duties. The sorting process is under way to find a punter.
Wingenbach said two-way players are inevitable, but the resulting rotations are a work in progress.
"It has a lot to do with the distribution of talent among three schools. That makes a lot of difference in how we approach the season," he said.