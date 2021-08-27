Football 2021: Richardton-Taylor-Hebron hopeful of competing this fall

It would be hard not to pull for Richardton-Taylor-Hebron's nine-man football team this fall.

After taking their fair share of lumps at the 11-man level the last few years, the Raiders are hopeful of competing this season against teams more like them.

"Overall, really, really excited for the season. We have high expectations for success this year coming off last year where we had low numbers playing 11-man football," said head coach Brady Martin, a former wide receiver at the University of Mary. "This year we get to go back to nine-man where I personally believe Richardton-Taylor-Hebron football belongs."

Through injuries and COVID-19 issues last season, the Raiders went into a handful of games with 15 players or fewer padded up. In last Friday's season-opening 46-6 setback against Central McLean, that number was near 25.

"Last year was a challenge with COVID on top of having lower numbers," Martin said. "It got to the point where we'd count how many players were on the sideline instead of the 11 on the field."

The numbers being up is one thing, nine of them being seniors is even better. It's a group that has more than paid its dues.