Football 2021: Richardton-Taylor-Hebron hopeful of competing this fall

It would be hard not to pull for Richardton-Taylor-Hebron's nine-man football team this fall.
After taking their fair share of lumps at the 11-man level the last few years, the Raiders are hopeful of competing this season against teams more like them.
"Overall, really, really excited for the season. We have high expectations for success this year coming off last year where we had low numbers playing 11-man football," said head coach Brady Martin, a former wide receiver at the University of Mary. "This year we get to go back to nine-man where I personally believe Richardton-Taylor-Hebron football belongs."
Through injuries and COVID-19 issues last season, the Raiders went into a handful of games with 15 players or fewer padded up. In last Friday's season-opening 46-6 setback against Central McLean, that number was near 25.
"Last year was a challenge with COVID on top of having lower numbers," Martin said. "It got to the point where we'd count how many players were on the sideline instead of the 11 on the field."
The numbers being up is one thing, nine of them being seniors is even better. It's a group that has more than paid its dues.
"Those seniors have shown tremendous strength and character to go through some of the things they have and they've just kept coming back and competing," Martin said. "It would be great to see their hard work and dedication pay off with a good season."
Leading the way is running back and defensive back Collin Grage.
"He's just a football player," Martin said. "He's a tough kid and plays 100 miles per hour wherever he goes."
Mack Hoselton, another senior, moves from wide receiver to quarterback.
"He's a really good athlete. He's a smart kid. He knows the offense really well," Martin said. "Stepped in (at QB) in the second half of the Heart River game last year and played tremendous despite not taking any snaps at quarterback before."
Up front, Brayden Wells anchors a line which includes fellow seniors Isaac Caudill, Zade Larsen, Keaton Walth and junior Jamison Opp.
"Brayden's a kid that has really developed in the last year. He's become a vocal leader for us," Martin said. "We're not the biggest in the region, but we do have experience, guys that have played a lot of football against some pretty good teams in 11-man."
The Raiders' roster also has versatility. Senior Chantz Rivinius and juniors Cody Miller and junior Dylan Kessel can play all over the field.
"We have lots of guys that are learning a number of positions and that really helps in the nine-man game, just having that versatility," Martin said.
The two non-region games against Central McLean and tonight in Napoleon will give the Raiders time to readjust to the nine-man style of play.
"We're keeping a lot of the nomenclature from what we've been doing so the kids have familiarity with that," Martin said. "The nine-man game is more open, of course, so it's just adjusting to that. I'm confident we'll pick things up pretty quickly."
Richardton-Taylor-Hebron will play in Region 6 with Beach, Grant County-Flasher, Hettinger-Scranton and Mott-Regent. The Raiders play their home opener against Mott-Regent on Sept. 3,
"It's a fresh start for us," Martin said. "I'm happy for the kids. They're excited and we're looking forward to having a good season."
