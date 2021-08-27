Football 2021: New Salem-Almont back in nine-man

North Dakota prep football is going through another transition, something to which New Salem-Almont coach Steve Kleinjan has grown accustomed.
“This is my 25th year as the head coach,” Kleinjan said. “This will be our 13th year playing nine-man football," Kleinjan said. “We’ve played 12 years of 11-man. There’s been quite a bit of up and down.”
Kleinjan and the Holsteins spent the preseason getting back to the basics of nine-man, traditionally a more wide-open style of play as there are two fewer players on the field. The latest transition will align the Holsteins, 5-3 last season, with Central McLean, Kidder County, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter and South Border in Region 5.
Maybe it’s the fact that the team has transitioned so often; maybe it’s the players Kleinjan has on the roster. Whatever the reason, Kleinjan isn’t sweating bullets over the move.
“We knew far enough ahead of time that we were going to make the move back over,” Kleinjan said. “For (us), it’s just a matter of playing football in a place where we are more in line with schools that, enrollment-wise, are more even with us.”
Talent-wise, the Holsteins have a whole herd of starters back – seven on offense and six on defense. And many have proven themselves to be physical athletes. Junior all-region lineman A.J. Hein (6-2, 290) and senior running back Ryan Engwicht (6-0, 160) are state wrestling champions and junior running back Ty Wolding (6-0, 175) was a state runner-up.
Wolding is moving from quarterback to running back, leaving the battle for quarterback to sophomore Ethan Maier (5-8, 155) and freshman Landon Tellmann (5-10, 155).
“Wolding has the potential to be an outstanding running back,” Kleinjan said.
Cody Irwin (5-8, 165), who earned second-team all-region honors last season, will likely see action at running back and linebacker, while seniors Dylan Rud (6-0, 160) and Rylan Soupir (5-10, 135) will handle receiving duties and play in the secondary.
“We’re just trying to get our best athletes on the field. Our guys up front are what we are going to hang our hat on,” Kleinjan said.
That group will be anchored by Hein and include seniors Tayson Klatt (5-9, 165) and Collin McGrath (6-1, 180) and juniors Levi Becker (6-1, 220) and Alex Pittman (6-0, 200). Most will play both sides of the ball and Becker will move from center to guard.
Other key returnees include senior tight ends Weston Kuhn (6-3, 215) -- a second-team all-region player -- Evan Bornemann (6-3, 180) and Kaden Tomac (5-9, 165). Kuhn and Tomac will play linebacker and Bornemann will fill out the secondary at defensive back.