Football 2021: New Salem-Almont back in nine-man

North Dakota prep football is going through another transition, something to which New Salem-Almont coach Steve Kleinjan has grown accustomed.

“This is my 25th year as the head coach,” Kleinjan said. “This will be our 13th year playing nine-man football," Kleinjan said. “We’ve played 12 years of 11-man. There’s been quite a bit of up and down.”

Kleinjan and the Holsteins spent the preseason getting back to the basics of nine-man, traditionally a more wide-open style of play as there are two fewer players on the field. The latest transition will align the Holsteins, 5-3 last season, with Central McLean, Kidder County, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter and South Border in Region 5.

Maybe it’s the fact that the team has transitioned so often; maybe it’s the players Kleinjan has on the roster. Whatever the reason, Kleinjan isn’t sweating bullets over the move.

“We knew far enough ahead of time that we were going to make the move back over,” Kleinjan said. “For (us), it’s just a matter of playing football in a place where we are more in line with schools that, enrollment-wise, are more even with us.”