Football 2021: McCleary, Imperials focused on making stops

Scoring points was not a problem last season for Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter's nine-football team.

Preventing them was.

So the mission early in the season was clear for Kelly McCleary's boys -- fix the defense.

"Offensively, we were pretty good, we just had a hard time stopping people," said McCleary. "That's definitely been a focus for us. We need to play better defensively. If we do, we've got a chance."

There's plenty of reason for optimism for the Imperials.

First, quarterback Tucker Schneider returns for his senior season. Schneider was about as good as there was at the nine-man level last fall. Schneider, who will also play linebacker for the Imperials, accounted for 30 touchdowns.

Schneider can run and throw, but he's really good through the air. Last season, he threw for 1,825 yards and ran for 596.

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter has been known for tough, physical football through the years, but last season it looked different.