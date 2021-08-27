Football 2021: McCleary, Imperials focused on making stops

Scoring points was not a problem last season for Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter's nine-football team.
Preventing them was.
So the mission early in the season was clear for Kelly McCleary's boys -- fix the defense.
"Offensively, we were pretty good, we just had a hard time stopping people," said McCleary. "That's definitely been a focus for us. We need to play better defensively. If we do, we've got a chance."
There's plenty of reason for optimism for the Imperials.
First, quarterback Tucker Schneider returns for his senior season. Schneider was about as good as there was at the nine-man level last fall. Schneider, who will also play linebacker for the Imperials, accounted for 30 touchdowns.
Schneider can run and throw, but he's really good through the air. Last season, he threw for 1,825 yards and ran for 596.
Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter has been known for tough, physical football through the years, but last season it looked different.
"People around town were probably confused," McCleary said. "We threw it more than we ever had before. You try to play to your strengths. We have a really good quarterback. He can really throw it and we have some pretty good receivers, too."
McCleary said Schneider provides more than just serious production.
"He's a pretty hard-nosed kid," McCleary said.
Schneider has receivers Patrick Pechtel, Kayden Sperle and Blaise Bitz back to target. Sperle had seven touchdown catches last season and 360 receiving yards. Pechtel and Bitz reeled in three TD grabs apiece.
McCleary has 27 players out for football, the most since 2011, and 18 are pass-catchers in some form. The increase in numbers is due to a big freshman class.
"It's a good number for us. You always like to see the younger kids coming out," McCleary said.
The Imperials are thin up front. It's a matter of quality over quantity in the trenches.
"We're not very deep there," McCleary said. "We have some pretty good lineman, but we're an injury or two away from being pretty small."
Trenton Erbele missed most of last season with a hand injury, but is back to anchor the line. The 6-foot-1, 220-pound junior drew high praise from McCleary.
"He's one of the best lineman I've coached," the 14th-year head man said. "He's very talented. He's got good strength and he moves well."
Erbele is joined up by Dawson Kuipers and Dylan Kuipers, both seniors. Ethan Schaffner, a senior, will get some carries in the backfield.
In the new nine-man alignment, the Imperials are joined by Central McLean, Kidder County, New Salem-Almont and South Border in Region 5. Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter, Kidder County (Steele and Dawson) and South Border (Ashley and Wishek) are familiar opponents, having traditionally being in the same region as NGS.
McCleary pegs New Salem-Almont, which played 11-man football last season, as the favorite.
“New Salem’s going to be a handful for sure,” McCleary said.
The Imperials started fast, beating Mott-Regent 44-21 in their opener. After hosting Richardton-Taylor-Hebron tonight, they kick off Region 5 play Sept. 3 in Steele against Kidder County.
“There’s not going to be any slough games,” McCleary said. “It shouldn’t be too different with our region. It’s going to be a challenge, but I think we can be in the mix if we keep improving.”
