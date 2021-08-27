Football 2021: Kidder County looking to replace 10 seniors

Dave Silbernagel isn’t exactly sure what to think about his Kidder County football team. Are the Wolves rebuilding, or just reloading?
“It’s typical small-school football,” Silbernagel said. “You’re going to lose kids and there aren’t a ton of kids around to replace them. That’s just the way it is. When you graduate 10 seniors, there’s going to be inexperience.”
Last season, the Wolves had enough depth and talent to play through COVID-19 that cost them a starting quarterback and still make the nine-man playoffs. However, the 2019 state champions were eliminated in the first round.
Only a handful of regulars are back from that team, including junior lineman Blake Braun (5-10, 235), who was at nose guard for the state championship team as a freshman.
“I think we’re still going to have talent, just not experience,” Silbernagel added. “We’re going to lean on the four kids that played quite a bit for us last year.”
Braun is one of those. So is senior running back and defensive back Jacob Biegler (5-10, 165), who missed the playoff game after breaking his collarbone.
“That was a huge blow to us because he is a heck of a football player,” Silbernagel said.
Senior tight end and defensive end Luke Rath (6-3, 195) will begin his third season as a starter. Rath set the school record for sacks as a sophomore, and the Wolves will be looking for that kind of contribution again this season.
“He’s won a lot of football games,” Silbernagel said of Rath.
Senior Wyatt Miller (5-11, 175) is the last player back with measurable experience. The two-year starter at defensive back will also see action at running back.
Junior Simon Hager (5-11, 145) stepped into the quarterback role when virus protocols took out six kids for two weeks at the end of the season. Hager started the final two games of the regular season, and when the Wolves’ starter -- Jonah Harter -- was hurt in the playoff game, Hager was back under center.
“He’s the lead (at quarterback), but we have some packages where he is going to play wing,” Silbernagel said. “We’ve got a few different things we’re going to try this year. We don’t have the super-athletic ones this year, so we have to try some other things.”
This year also will be different in that the Wolves play only four region games, unlike the seven they played in the past. Central McLean, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter, New Salem-Almont and South Border join Kidder County in Region 5.
Kidder County opened the season at Hettinger-Scranton last week, losing a tight one, 16-14 to the Nighthawks. After hosting Beach tonight, the Wolves kick off Region 6 play at home Sept. 3 against Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter.
“In the past, every game was a region game. Every week you were going to do what you had to do to win the game,” Silbernagel said. “Now, only four games count in region standings and four others that you actually have a chance to try different stuff. The stress on the region games is way higher now.”