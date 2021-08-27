Football 2021: Kidder County looking to replace 10 seniors

“He’s won a lot of football games,” Silbernagel said of Rath.

Senior Wyatt Miller (5-11, 175) is the last player back with measurable experience. The two-year starter at defensive back will also see action at running back.

Junior Simon Hager (5-11, 145) stepped into the quarterback role when virus protocols took out six kids for two weeks at the end of the season. Hager started the final two games of the regular season, and when the Wolves’ starter -- Jonah Harter -- was hurt in the playoff game, Hager was back under center.

“He’s the lead (at quarterback), but we have some packages where he is going to play wing,” Silbernagel said. “We’ve got a few different things we’re going to try this year. We don’t have the super-athletic ones this year, so we have to try some other things.”

This year also will be different in that the Wolves play only four region games, unlike the seven they played in the past. Central McLean, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter, New Salem-Almont and South Border join Kidder County in Region 5.

Kidder County opened the season at Hettinger-Scranton last week, losing a tight one, 16-14 to the Nighthawks. After hosting Beach tonight, the Wolves kick off Region 6 play at home Sept. 3 against Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter.

“In the past, every game was a region game. Every week you were going to do what you had to do to win the game,” Silbernagel said. “Now, only four games count in region standings and four others that you actually have a chance to try different stuff. The stress on the region games is way higher now.”

