Football 2021: Eriksson happy to back back coaching high school

Senior Will Koch (6-2, 180) is competing with sophomore Alex Retterath (6-0, 175) for the job of starting quarterback. Koch will also play safety and Retterath linebacker.

Koch transferred in from Bismarck St. Mary’s last year and started the first game before being sidelined by an injury.

“He’s more of a drop-back pro-style quarterback who knows his Xs and Os,” Eriksson said. “He has a high football IQ. Alex is younger and has some learning to do. There’s a lot more athleticism with him.

“They both are going to get their chances. Both provide elements the other won’t provide. These early games they are going to get their reps.”

Other returning seniors are lineman and linebacker Landyn Miller (6-2, 195) and wide receiver and linebacker Tyler Kulzer (5-10, 165).

Two juniors expected to play a big role are running back and linebacker Dylan Eckel (6-0, 180) and wide receiver and defensive back Hunter Koble (5-9, 145).

“These are guys that we expect to do a lot for us,” Eriksson said.

Realignment didn’t do a whole lot to the Roughriders, other than making the region, now 11-B Southwest, a little tougher.

“We’re in the same region, but our region got a lot tougher when you add Hazen and Beulah. We have more work to do week in and week out,” Eriksson said. “We want to be challenged anyway. I hope that when it comes down to the end of the year we’re still in the playoff hunt.”

