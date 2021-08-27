Football 2021: Eriksson happy to back back coaching high school

First-year Southern McLean football coach Beau Eriksson was so excited about the start of the high school football season that he welcomed the four and one-half-hour bus ride from Washburn to Park River for last week’s season opener.
“We’ll be all right with it. Most of our kids don’t start school this week so we can focus on football all day long,” Eriksson said.
The Roughriders made the long haul worth it, winning 6-0 in double overtime.
Eriksson said Wilton was the only school in session before the opener. The other teams making up the co-op are Washburn and Wing.
Dealing with multiple schools and athletic directors is new to Eriksson, who spent the lost COVID season as a running backs coach at the University of Mary. Before that, he was co-head coach at Rugby for three years.
After a year at the college level, Eriksson missed the high school game.
“It was a great experience being at the college level,” Eriksson said. “The college coaching realm can get pretty hectic and I needed something more stable and to be around my family more.”
Eriksson has found a core group of players that will be counted on to provide leadership this season. They range from seniors down to a sophomore and at Park River they were able to break a seven-game losing streak that kept the Roughriders out of last year’s playoffs.
Senior Will Koch (6-2, 180) is competing with sophomore Alex Retterath (6-0, 175) for the job of starting quarterback. Koch will also play safety and Retterath linebacker.
Koch transferred in from Bismarck St. Mary’s last year and started the first game before being sidelined by an injury.
“He’s more of a drop-back pro-style quarterback who knows his Xs and Os,” Eriksson said. “He has a high football IQ. Alex is younger and has some learning to do. There’s a lot more athleticism with him.
“They both are going to get their chances. Both provide elements the other won’t provide. These early games they are going to get their reps.”
Other returning seniors are lineman and linebacker Landyn Miller (6-2, 195) and wide receiver and linebacker Tyler Kulzer (5-10, 165).
Two juniors expected to play a big role are running back and linebacker Dylan Eckel (6-0, 180) and wide receiver and defensive back Hunter Koble (5-9, 145).
“These are guys that we expect to do a lot for us,” Eriksson said.
Realignment didn’t do a whole lot to the Roughriders, other than making the region, now 11-B Southwest, a little tougher.
“We’re in the same region, but our region got a lot tougher when you add Hazen and Beulah. We have more work to do week in and week out,” Eriksson said. “We want to be challenged anyway. I hope that when it comes down to the end of the year we’re still in the playoff hunt.”