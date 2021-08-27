Football: 2021: Despite move up, expectations remain the same for Linton-HMB

It’s a season of change for Linton-HMB football. But some things don’t change.
Coming off a state nine-man championship in 2020, the Lions are joining the Class B 11-man ranks this fall, facing new challenges and some new opponents in a new region.
They’re doing so with a different look on the roster, having graduated a pair of Linton-HMB all-time greats in Lucas Schumacher and Trey Jacob.
But the more things change …
“We always have high expectations at Linton, and that is going to stay the same,” said third-year head coach Tanner Purintun, who has led the Lions to 18 wins in 22 games over the past two seasons. “Make the playoffs, a deep playoff run.
“We have a lot of inexperience this year, we’re bumping up a division to 11-man, we need some guys to step up and take leadership roles.”
Last season, the Lions’ ground game relied on the talents of Jacob, who set the school’s single-season rushing record. This year, it’s going to be more of a collective effort.
Junior Nathan Holzer will start at tailback, but he’s not going to be asked to shoulder the entire load. Senior fullback Dean Vetter and junior quarterback Trace King will also help pick up the slack.
Dean Vetter ran for 181 yards and 3 TDs last season. He recorded a team-high 70 tackles, 20 for a loss, at linebacker.
King saw time in three games last fall when Schumacher was out due to injury and threw for 255 yards and five touchdowns. Wide receiver Grant Bosch caught 17 passes for 296 yards and 3 TDs. Other returning targets include senior Joe Fode (9 catches for 244 yards and 3 TDs) and Landon Bosch (173 yards and 7 TDs).
“It’s going to be different,” Purintun said. “Last year, we'd hand Trey the ball 30 times a game. This year, Dean Vetter will get touches at fullback, King will carry the ball quite a few times, some of our receivers can get in involved in certain actions.
“I envision three to five guys getting 7-12 carries a game. We’ll definitely spread it around.”
Despite the inexperience, the Lions have a pair of veterans to help lead the way in Dean Vetter and Landon Bosch.
“(Dean) Vetter is going to do a lot offensively and defensively,” Purintun said. “He’s a returning all-state linebacker and fullback. He’s a college-level player. We’re going to rely on him to get us through a lot, especially early on.
“Landon Bosch really stepped up in the playoffs, made some big plays in the state semifinals and championship game.”
In the trenches, the Lions bring back most of their defensive linemen, but the offensive front is a work in progress.
“Our offensive line is inexperienced right now; we’re trying to bring them along,” Purintun said. “In 11-man, there’s more gaps, more things guys can do at the line of scrimmage. We’re trying to figure that out.”
Junior Landon Schumacher will anchor the line at center, with juniors Justin Martin and Aaron Meier at guard and juniors Derek Vetter and sophomore Kaden Masset at tackles. Junior Landon Bosch will be the tight end.
Junior Aaron Hoff-Wald, Derek Vetter, Martin, Meyer and Landon Bosch will anchor the defensive front.
King takes the reins of the offense this fall.
“Lucas was one of the best leaders I’ve ever been around,” Purintun said. “Trace is figuring out how to be a leader. He’ll get there.
“We’ve got a lot of guys on both sides of the ball who have very little to no varsity experience. We need to get those guys comfortable in those positions. We’ve got three guys who have never played linebacker before, learning stuff on defense for the first time. Our whole secondary is new.
“The big thing is getting comfortable and teaching them what it’s going to be like on Friday night.”
And what it’s going to be like on Friday nights this fall will be different. The Lions step into a challenging Southeast Region along with Central Cass, Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm, Kindred, Lisbon, Fargo Oak Grove, Oakes and Sargent County.
“11B is in my opinion the most competitive level in the entire state,” Purintun said. “There are two or three regions I’d argue are the toughest in the state. We’re going to have to run the gantlet. Every region has some loaded teams so you’re going to have to come ready to play every Friday night.”
The Lions opened the season with a 13-12 victory over the Bison on Friday at Hazen. They face Central McLean in their home opener tonight.