Football: 2021: Despite move up, expectations remain the same for Linton-HMB

“Our offensive line is inexperienced right now; we’re trying to bring them along,” Purintun said. “In 11-man, there’s more gaps, more things guys can do at the line of scrimmage. We’re trying to figure that out.”

Junior Landon Schumacher will anchor the line at center, with juniors Justin Martin and Aaron Meier at guard and juniors Derek Vetter and sophomore Kaden Masset at tackles. Junior Landon Bosch will be the tight end.

Junior Aaron Hoff-Wald, Derek Vetter, Martin, Meyer and Landon Bosch will anchor the defensive front.

King takes the reins of the offense this fall.

“Lucas was one of the best leaders I’ve ever been around,” Purintun said. “Trace is figuring out how to be a leader. He’ll get there.

“We’ve got a lot of guys on both sides of the ball who have very little to no varsity experience. We need to get those guys comfortable in those positions. We’ve got three guys who have never played linebacker before, learning stuff on defense for the first time. Our whole secondary is new.

“The big thing is getting comfortable and teaching them what it’s going to be like on Friday night.”