Football 2021: Beach has big shoes to fill, but plenty of potential

For the Buccaneers, the potential is reflected more in quality than quantity. When all hands are on deck, the roster will only be 21 players. By contrast, Zier said, the largest roster they fielded was in 2003 with 40.

"If I get 20-25, I'm happy with that," Zier said. "That's the beauty of it. When you have 20, kids are gonna play. Whether it's special teams, or someone's got a cramp, you're going in."

New quarterback Dane Farstveet and the offense had some early growing pains. The Buccaneers drew a tough opener Friday and lost 26-0 to New Salem-Almont.

"He's got some experience at quarterback, but not a lot," Zier said of Farstveet. "He's a little more mobile. It will be interesting when he gets a little better feel of things."

Trin Schumacher suffered a torn ACL in the semifinal game against Cavalier, but the tight end/linebacker is ready to go.

"Trin's a kid that I'm really excited about," Zier said. "He's a really good football player."

Kaden Volk will see a fair share of carries.

"He's a good back, quality linebacker, too," Zier said.

Chance Manhart was a state placer in the 400-meter run and will figure as a top target in the passing game.