Football 2021: Beach has big shoes to fill, but plenty of potential

Beach nearly drove the bus all the way to the Dakota Bowl last season.
The Buccaneers blew past 2,000 miles on the road, the final trip ending in a nine-man semifinal loss in Cavalier. That game required the Bucs to drive kitty-corner across the state.
It was another strong season for head coach Mike Zier's program. Their final record of 7-3 included losses only to 2019 state champion Kidder County, reigning nine-man state titlist Linton-HMB and Cavalier, which lost to the Lions in a competitive championship game at the Fargodome.
"It was a heckuva ride, literally," said Zier, Beach's colorful, 16-year head coach. "Just really proud of what that team accomplished. It was a great group of kids. Fun to be around and boy they worked hard."
Three of the stalwarts of that team -- Tyson Mattern, Kyle Sarsland and Blake Van Horn -- are now playing for NAIA power Dickinson State.
Unfortunately for the Buccaneers, they had another key loss off that team when quarterback Tevin Dietz, a starter since his sophomore season, opted out of football this year. Additionally, two others will start the season late for academic reasons.
Despite the heavy defections, the optimistic Zier remains exactly that.
"That's high school football, you lose kids," he said. "We're excited about the kids we have. With this group, I think it's the P-word. Big potential."
For the Buccaneers, the potential is reflected more in quality than quantity. When all hands are on deck, the roster will only be 21 players. By contrast, Zier said, the largest roster they fielded was in 2003 with 40.
"If I get 20-25, I'm happy with that," Zier said. "That's the beauty of it. When you have 20, kids are gonna play. Whether it's special teams, or someone's got a cramp, you're going in."
New quarterback Dane Farstveet and the offense had some early growing pains. The Buccaneers drew a tough opener Friday and lost 26-0 to New Salem-Almont.
"He's got some experience at quarterback, but not a lot," Zier said of Farstveet. "He's a little more mobile. It will be interesting when he gets a little better feel of things."
Trin Schumacher suffered a torn ACL in the semifinal game against Cavalier, but the tight end/linebacker is ready to go.
"Trin's a kid that I'm really excited about," Zier said. "He's a really good football player."
Kaden Volk will see a fair share of carries.
"He's a good back, quality linebacker, too," Zier said.
Chance Manhart was a state placer in the 400-meter run and will figure as a top target in the passing game.
Junior Trey Swanson, at 6-foot-4, 260 pounds, offers plenty of size up front. He'll be leading a younger group of lineman that will include a sophomore (Carter Sarsland) and freshman (Wyatt Roberts).
"We're a little young there," Zier said. "We'll see how it goes."
Oppressive heat and persistent smoke from wildfires, including a bad one in nearby Wibaux, Mont., made it a challenging preseason practice-wise. Mix in two tough road games to start -- the Bucs are in Steele to face Kidder County tonight -- Zier's crew has already been dealt plenty of adversity.
"It's been brutal with a capital B," Zier said of the heat and smoke.
Beach plays its first home game, and regional opener, Sept. 3 against Grant County-Flasher.
"The two non-region games to start are nice, especially considering we still have some stuff to iron out," Zier said. "I think we can be there in the end. We'll take baby steps at first and, hopefully, some bigger ones down the road."
