Football 2021: All-state QB Friesz returns to lead Storm

While the world around them changed, the football coaches at Grant County-Flasher did their best to make it business as usual for the Storm.

Head coach Jamie Krenz would take a repeat of last year, one in which the Storm went 6-1 in Region 4 and 7-2 overall. Their only losses were to Beach (30-26) in the regular season and Towner-Granville-Upham (42-28) in the nine-man playoffs.

The Storm shared the Region 4 championship last season with Kidder County. They beat the Wolves 38-20, and will meet them in the regular-season finale this year. But that clash won’t have the same meaning. Grant County-Flasher now is in Region 6 with Beach, Hettinger-Scranton, Mott-Regent-New England and Richardton-Taylor-Hebron.

“Things are going great down here. We’re looking forward to football getting rolling.” Krenz said. “The regions have changed a little bit and we’ve played most of the teams in the past.”

Krenz said he lost eight seniors off last year’s team to graduation. But he still has several talented players returning.