Football 2021: All-state QB Friesz returns to lead Storm

While the world around them changed, the football coaches at Grant County-Flasher did their best to make it business as usual for the Storm.
Head coach Jamie Krenz would take a repeat of last year, one in which the Storm went 6-1 in Region 4 and 7-2 overall. Their only losses were to Beach (30-26) in the regular season and Towner-Granville-Upham (42-28) in the nine-man playoffs.
The Storm shared the Region 4 championship last season with Kidder County. They beat the Wolves 38-20, and will meet them in the regular-season finale this year. But that clash won’t have the same meaning. Grant County-Flasher now is in Region 6 with Beach, Hettinger-Scranton, Mott-Regent-New England and Richardton-Taylor-Hebron.
“Things are going great down here. We’re looking forward to football getting rolling.” Krenz said. “The regions have changed a little bit and we’ve played most of the teams in the past.”
Krenz said he lost eight seniors off last year’s team to graduation. But he still has several talented players returning.
"We only have two seniors coming back but it helps that one of those is a second-team all-state quarterback,” Krenz said, referring to senior Jace Freisz (6-3, 180).
Freisz passed for 1,194 yards and 13 touchdowns as the Storm averaged 43 points per game. His contributions were also felt on defense where he made 67 tackles and picked off three passes.
“It gives us some comfort having our leader back,” Krenz said. “We got some good young kids, and now it’s time for them to step into a varsity role.”
The only other returning senior is tight end and defensive end Owen Erhardt (6-1, 195). He also played defensive end.
“He’s played mostly defense. He’s an older kid who has some experience, so this won’t be totally new to him,” Krenz said.
While the number of upperclassmen is low, the level of team experience is not, Krenz noted.
“We’ve got a decent group of juniors,” he said.
Junior Kayedenn Rivinius (6-4, 310) was all-region last season. Junior linebacker Layton Woodbury (6-0, 190) played a lot of defense and will add running back duties this season. Woodbury made 79 tackles last season.
Sophomore Javin Freisz (6-2, 170) had an impact last season as a freshman and likely will again this fall. As a freshman, he was all-region after catching 22 passes for 474 yards and six touchdowns. As a defensive back, he intercepted three passes and made 50 tackles. Additionally, he returned two kicks for touchdowns.
Junior tight end and defensive end Wyatt Ottmar and junior defensive tackle Kai Stanczyk also return. Ottmar is coming off a 37-tackle season. They will help with Krenz’s mix-and-match approach to his lines.
“We’re trying to mix some returning guys and some JV guys,” Krenz said. “That’s where the game is won, so we’re spending a lot of time on that. We’ll spend a lot of time in practice trying to get that straightened out and go from there.”
Krentz said the Storm are fortunate to have two non-regional games to open the season. Plenty of work remains after the Storm fell 26-20 to South Border in last Friday's opener.
“By the time we play Beach (in week 3), we should know more,” he said.