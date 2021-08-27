Football 2021: After two straight title-game appearances, Beulah embraces change

Beulah, coming off back-to-back appearances in the Class AA football championship game, is stepping into new surroundings this fall.
The Miners are moving into the Class B 11-man Southwest Region this fall. To head coach Jim Dooley, it’s not a step back.
“I wouldn’t call it a move down, it’s a change,” Dooley said. “Half of last year’s AA is in this class. In a way, it’s going to maybe be more competitive from week to week than last year.
“In our region, there’s six teams that have been perennially strong, playoff caliber teams. There are going to be a couple of really good teams not making the playoffs this year. Week after week, you’ll have to come to play. It’s going to be competitive. It’s going to be fun.”
Dooley knows competitive football. He’s led the Miners to 75 wins in nine seasons, four regional titles and a state championship in 2015.
One thing Dooley liked about this fall’s camp better than last – aside from the weather – was the chance to get on the field for a preseason scrimmage.
“It’s been a long time since I can remember heat like this,” Dooley said. “We’re doing whatever we can to adjust as necessary. One thing we really appreciate is we got to have a scrimmage. Hopefully we addressed some things we saw there.
“Last year, we didn’t get a scrimmage and we made a lot of mistakes in the opener.”
The Miners went into camp hoping to restock at a handful of positions.
“A lot of our positions are kind of cemented but not all of them,” Dooley said. “We still have some guys jumping around a bit, but that’s also what non-region games are for. We feel pretty solid. There are one or two spots on both sides of the ball we’re trying to figure out.
“For the most part, we have to replace some good players, but we had a lot of younger players playing for us last year.”
Running back/linebacker Trapper Skalsky, a first-team all-state selection last season, is one of the key veterans returning for Beulah. Skalsky rushed for 530 yards and four touchdowns last year, caught 10 passes for 97 yards and led the Miners in tackles with 53.
Trey Brandt and Zayne Phelps, along with Skalsky, give the Miners a trio of players entering their fourth year as starters.
“They’re guys who know what it’s about,” Dooley said.
Brandt, a quarterback/defensive back, completed 28 of 63 passes for 639 yards and four TDs last fall to go along with 280 yards rushing. Defensively, he had 24 tackles and a team-high four interceptions.
Phelps rushed for 138 yards on 27 carries, caught two passes for 13 yards and had 31 tackles and two interceptions.
Junior lineman Amani Smith is starting his third year as a starter and, along with senior Tayton Vondra, is a returning all-region selection.
The Miners will be adding a pair of good athletes from Glen Ullin in a co-op, which will help boost their depth.
Junior Mason Mellmer will miss the first few weeks of the season recovering from elbow surgery.
“I think we have high expectations, we’re not going to change those,” Dooley said. “To get to where we want to be, we need to develop some depth. The line worries me. Our offensive line and secondary are just untested. We lost two really good corners last year. We’re hoping to get to that level.
“We’re going to make some mistakes, go through some growing pains. We feel good where we are, but we need to make progress.”
The Miners opened with a 21-0 shutout victory on Friday at Oakes. The home opener against Carrington is set for today.