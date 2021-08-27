Football 2021: After two straight title-game appearances, Beulah embraces change

Beulah, coming off back-to-back appearances in the Class AA football championship game, is stepping into new surroundings this fall.

The Miners are moving into the Class B 11-man Southwest Region this fall. To head coach Jim Dooley, it’s not a step back.

“I wouldn’t call it a move down, it’s a change,” Dooley said. “Half of last year’s AA is in this class. In a way, it’s going to maybe be more competitive from week to week than last year.

“In our region, there’s six teams that have been perennially strong, playoff caliber teams. There are going to be a couple of really good teams not making the playoffs this year. Week after week, you’ll have to come to play. It’s going to be competitive. It’s going to be fun.”

Dooley knows competitive football. He’s led the Miners to 75 wins in nine seasons, four regional titles and a state championship in 2015.

One thing Dooley liked about this fall’s camp better than last – aside from the weather – was the chance to get on the field for a preseason scrimmage.