Feeney named NDAPSSA'S top high school athlete

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Langdon-Edmore-Munich won both the volleyball and girls basketball Class B state championships during the 2019-20 high school year. On both teams, Callie Ronningen was the player who led the Cardinals to the titles.

Ronningen has been selected as the North Dakota female athlete of the year in the COVID-19 pandemic-shortened 2019-20 school year. The award is given out annually by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

Ronningen paced the undefeated (27-0) L-E-M basketball team with averages of 18.1 points, 3.8 assists and 3.6 steals and was second on the team with 5.7 rebounds a game. She was a repeat first-team all-state selection and was named Class B senior girls basketball player of the year as well as being a Miss Basketball finalist.

Ronningen led the 38-3-2 L-E-M volleyball team in kills (441), digs (547) and blocks (67, tied for first). She was named to the Class B all-state team for the third consecutive season.

“This was the first time a Class B school has won the state girls basketball and volleyball championships in the same school year,’’ Cardinals basketball coach Rob Scherr said. “Callie was the leader on both those teams. She’s a special athlete, always putting team first. Sometimes we had to get on her to be more aggressive and take charge.’’