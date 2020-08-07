FCS playoffs shelved for fall, NDSU cancels Zoom conference

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The annual FCS playoffs will not be held this fall, even if some schools play a regular season.

The lower half of Division I college football has fallen short of the NCAA's recent mandate that playoffs would require 50% of eligible teams participate in a regular season.

The number fell below the threshold Friday after both the Pioneer Football League and Big Sky Conference announced they won't have fall competition due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

North Dakota State, which has won eight of the last nine FCS championships, was scheduled to begin practice on Friday. A Zoom video conference with the media, featuring NDSU head coach Matt Entz, offensive tackle Cordell Volson and senior linebacker Aaron Mercadel, was canceled Friday shortly before it was scheduled to begin.

Eight of the 13 FCS conferences aren't playing in the fall, with the CAA, Ivy, MEAC, Northeast, Patriot and SWAC having made announcements last month. The number of schools not playing is nearing 75 out of 127 programs, factoring in a few CAA schools considering independent schedules and Big South members Hampton and Monmouth opting out of playing even if their conference has a regular season.