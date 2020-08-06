You have permission to edit this article.
FCS football season in jeopardy after Big Sky cancels season

ncaa

The FCS football season was dealt another big blow on Thursday.

Big Sky Conference university presidents voted to cancel the football season, according to multiple media reports. Brian McLaughlin of Hero Sports was the first to report the vote. 

The Big Sky's decision means it's likely there will be no FCS playoffs this season. The NCAA ruled earlier this week that 50% of teams would have to play in order for their to be a championship tournament in any sport. The Big Sky has 13 teams spread from Montana to California and Arizona, among other states.

With the decision of a handful of other conferences at the FCS level to cancel their seasons, it seems unlikely that the necessary 63 out of the 123 FCS schools will have a season to meet the 50% requirement.

Also on Thursday, Greg Madia of the Daily News Record reported James Madison University has delayed the start of practice. JMU was attempting to play a season after the Colonial Athletic Association suspended the fall season last month.

Schools such as North Dakota State and the University of North Dakota of the Missouri Valley Football Conference still could opt to play their seasons. Bison players are scheduled to open practice tomorrow.

NDSU has won eight of the last nine FCS championships and was an overwhelming No. 1 selection in the preseason FCS polls.

