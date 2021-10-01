Fargo Davies edges Mandan in overtime

Carlson carried seven times, none for positive yards and finished with minus-37 yards rushing. As a team, the Braves gained 86 yards on the ground. Lincon Wiseman ran for 114 yards on 20 carries.

Mandan had it moments but sustained little offensively after its first two possessions as it took a 14-0 lead.

“We struggled to be consistent in blocking schemes and routes and overall execution on offense,” Sheldon said. “Credit Davies, they mixed up their defensive coverages pretty consistently. Early in the game we saw things we could take advantage of and we got after those things.”

Carlson, who completed 11 of 21 passes for 196 yards in the game, connected with Karsyn Jablonski for 61 yards on the fourth play of the game to set up the first score. Brandan Palmer scored on a 2-yard run on the next play. Sarah Burgum’s PAT made it 7-0 with 9:47 left in the first quarter.

Davies’ possession ended with a sack of Feldner by Colby Tibke. Two plays later, Carlson found Jablonski again for 31 yards. Three plays after that, Tahrye Frank caught a twisting back-shoulder pass for a 16-yard TD to make it 14-0 with four minutes left.