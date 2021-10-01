Fargo Davies edges Mandan in overtime

Last November, Mandan spotted Fargo Davies a 14-point first-quarter lead then rallied to beat the Eagles 26-21 in the state Class AAA football quarterfinals.
On Friday, Davies spotted the Braves a 14-point first-quarter lead, then rallied to beat Mandan 27-21 in overtime to spoil homecoming night at the Starion Sports Complex.
Davies quarterback Dylan Feldner scored the winning points on a 10-yard run on Davies’ first play of overtime. It came after the Braves had been stopped after getting down to the 2 yard line on its overtime possession.
Feldner had two touchdown runs and two touchdown passes for the Eagles. He went 15-for-19 for 160 yards.
Mandan coach Todd Sheldon never expected Feldner to hurt the Braves with his arm.
“Not one bit,” Sheldon said. “We were more worried about him running the ball and we were fairly impressed with the accurate passes he threw.”
Ironically, due to realignment pushed through by eastern coaches, Davies (4-2) can’t qualify for the playoffs even if it wins all its remaining games. Mandan (2-4) is headed to the playoffs no matter what happens the rest of the way.
All that postseason stuff didn’t matter on Friday.
The Braves started fast on offense, scoring on their first two possessions before Davies’ Denver Piechowski started teeing off on Mandan quarterback Max Carlson. Piechowski finished with five sacks, including one on third down that moved Mandan out of field goal range in overtime.
Carlson carried seven times, none for positive yards and finished with minus-37 yards rushing. As a team, the Braves gained 86 yards on the ground. Lincon Wiseman ran for 114 yards on 20 carries.
Mandan had it moments but sustained little offensively after its first two possessions as it took a 14-0 lead.
“We struggled to be consistent in blocking schemes and routes and overall execution on offense,” Sheldon said. “Credit Davies, they mixed up their defensive coverages pretty consistently. Early in the game we saw things we could take advantage of and we got after those things.”
Carlson, who completed 11 of 21 passes for 196 yards in the game, connected with Karsyn Jablonski for 61 yards on the fourth play of the game to set up the first score. Brandan Palmer scored on a 2-yard run on the next play. Sarah Burgum’s PAT made it 7-0 with 9:47 left in the first quarter.
Davies’ possession ended with a sack of Feldner by Colby Tibke. Two plays later, Carlson found Jablonski again for 31 yards. Three plays after that, Tahrye Frank caught a twisting back-shoulder pass for a 16-yard TD to make it 14-0 with four minutes left.
Davies got back into it following a 51-yard kickoff return by Ray Brown. With 18 seconds left in the first quarter, Feldner hit Luke Lorenz for 11 yards and a TD. Lorenz booted the PAT to make it 14-7. Lorenz finished the night with five catches for 80 yards and he found the end zone again before halftime.
After the Eagles’ scoring drive, Mandan marched deep into Davies’ territory. Wiseman broke off a 30-yard run but fumbled the ball away on Davies’ 16-yard line.
After an exchange of punts, the Feldner-to-Lorenz connection struck again. Lorenz dashed away from the secondary down the left sideline for a 53-yard scoring catch to tie the game at 14-all, which is how the first half ended.
Mandan turned a 17-yard punt into a go-ahead score in the third quarter when Carlson hit Frank from 23 yards out on third-and-12. Frank caught six passes for 69 yards.
Davies took the ensuing kick at its own 35 and marched 65 yards to tie the game on Feldner’s 1-yard run with 5:43 to play. Lorenz’s PAT was tipped but managed to crawl over the crossbar to tie it 21-21.
Mandan’s final drive of the game ended on downs and Davies’ last drive ended with a blocked 40-yard field goal as time ran out in regulation.
Each team got the ball on the 10-yard line in overtime and Wiseman’s first carry took the ball to the three. Another dive took it to the one before Piechowski burst through the line to sack Carlson. Carlson’s fourth-down pass fell incomplete.
On Davies’ first down, Feldner took the ball straight up the middle for the winning score.
“They changed up their interior blocking schemes and we got misaligned a few times and weren’t in position. We gave them a couple of alleys,” Sheldon said.