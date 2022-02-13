ESPN: Wentz's future in Indy looks 'bleak'

Carson Wentz's time with the Indianapolis Colts may only last one season, according to a report on Sunday.

Longtime ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortenson said Wentz's chances of remaining in Indianapolis are "bleak." Mortenson went on to say the Colts will attempt to trade the quarterback before the start of the new league year in March, but chances of finding a taker are unlikely.

“Right now, it looks bleak,” Mortensen said on ESPN's Super Bowl pregame show. “By March 18, he will probably be traded or released. Wentz has $50 million of his base salary is guaranteed. For Carson Wentz and the Colts, it looks like it was a one-year marriage that went wrong.”

Wentz was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to Colts last February for a third-round pick in last year's draft and a conditional second-round pick, which turned into a first-rounder in the upcoming draft based on Wentz playing more than 75 percent of the Colts' snaps last season.

The Century High and North Dakota State product played in all 17 games for the Colts, but a disappointing end to the season for Indianapolis cast doubt on Wentz’s future with the team.

The Colts were 9-6 through 15 games and on the verge of clinching a playoff spot, but lost at home to Las Vegas in Week 16. A win over lowly Jacksonville (3-14) in Week 17 still would have sent Indianapolis to the playoffs, but the Colts suffered an embarrassing 26-11 loss. In the last two games, Wentz completed 33 of his 56 passing attempts for 333 yards. He was intercepted twice and threw one touchdown pass. He was sacked a season-high six times in the loss to the Jaguars on Jan. 9.

For the season, Wentz completed just 62.4 of his passes for 3,563 yards, but he did throw 27 touchdown passes to only seven interceptions, which was down from an NFL-high 15 in 2020 with the Eagles.

Wentz is signed through the 2024 season for $78 million, but only $15 million of that amount is guaranteed. The Colts would save $13.3 million against next year's salary cap if he is cut.

