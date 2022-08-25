Dockter high on young group of Hornets

The high school football season just started and already it is one of the most unusual that Harvey-Wells County coach Bret Dockter has experienced. And he’s been around for 26 years.

“We don’t have a single senior from Harvey,” Dockter said. “They’re all from Fessenden. That’s a unique thing.”

Linebacker and running back Gabe Almaras, linebacker and quarterback Dawson Noyes (5-7, 140), linebacker and tight end Brock Fike and defensive end and offensive lineman Harrison Leis (6-3, 180) all hail from the Wells County part of the co-op.

All four helped the Hornets to a strong season that ended with a first-round playoff loss.

So far, so good in 2022, following a 34-14 road win over Rugby in the opener last Friday.

“It’s one of those things where you graduated a bunch of seniors and everybody counts you out so you’re excited to prove people wrong,” Dockter said. “We have a good group of kids who work hard and get after it.”

Almaras (6-4, 200) was a second-team all-region player after fighting through hip and hand injuries last season to make 47 tackles and intercept a pass. Dockter said he has multiple college offers. “We like moving him around,” Dockter said.

Junior tight end and defensive end Keaton Keller (6-3, 190) also was second-team all-region. He had 46 tackles and three sacks and caught 26 passes for 271 yards and a TD.

Fike had 11 tackles last season.

This is the core group that will help the Hornets rebound from the loss of four all-state players and a senior athlete of the year. The fact that the current Hornets played with them gives them a leg up, Dockter said.

“We’ve got athletes that we’re building around. We’re kinda young but we’re kinda veterans.

“People are saying that we lost a lot. We lost an all-state and senior athlete of the year and three other all-state players. But our younger guys played against them every day and they started to catch on by the end of the year.”

Dockter said people forget that the Hornets have six starters back on offense and five on defense.

One key youngster returning will be sophomore quarterback and defensive back Tallen Thorson (6-2, 170), who won the state 300 hurdles as a freshman last May.

“We know he is an athlete,” Dockter said. “Tallen is a kid we’re counting on. I’ve been really impressed by the progress he’s made.”

Juniors Gavyn Schuh (5-10, 230) and Issak Richter (5-7, 175) will be regulars along the offensive and defensive lines.

“You can see how much they have improved. It’s been nice to see,” Dockter said.

Dockter knows the Hornets have their work cut out for them. But every team in the region can say that.

“We’ve got a tough region,” he said. “If you go back, the last eight years, six state champs have come out of our region, and we’re starting to make that transition.”

Harvey is the site of a marquee matchup tonight as the Hornets host second-ranked Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich (1-0) at 7 p.m.