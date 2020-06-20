Dickinson State's Stanton said shortening 2020 football schedule was right call

Dickinson State's Stanton said shortening 2020 football schedule was right call

 The North Star Athletic Association, which includes Dickinson State, Mayville State and Valley City State in North Dakota, will play fewer games this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Dickinson State Athletic Director Pete Stanton said the reduction to nine football games and 26 volleyball matches this fall was the best-case scenario given the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ (NAIA) decision to not allow games before Sept. 12.

 “It was doing what we had to do as a conference,” Stanton said. “The decision to go Sept. 12 really limited the flexibility for nonconference games.”

 The NAIA Council of Presidents recently voted to drop the number of football games from 11 to nine and delay the start of the season. All fall sports practices can begin on Aug. 15, providing half the 95 participating football teams gain clearance from their states to play.

 The COP executive committee also reduced the maximum number of competitions allowed to seven cross-country meets and 14 soccer games. It still plans to conduct full postseason championships.

 Stanton said with the Frontier Conference and Great Plains Athletic Conference planning to limit play, the best option for the NSAA was to play only conference foes.

“When they went to conference games only, that eliminated essentially all of our nonconference games except Division II opponents,” Stanton said. “Once we knew that was their plan, then we just decided to make the move as a conference.”

 The decision will delay a game between NCAA Division II Black Hills State and Dickinson State. The teams played almost annually when the Yellow Jackets were still in the NAIA.

 All nine football games will be conference games, beginning for the reigning conference champion Blue Hawks at Dakota State in Madison, S.D. The Hawks will play every conference school twice home and away except Waldorf, Iowa, which goes to Dickinson in October. DSU’s home opener is Sept. 19 against Mayville State.

 Stanton said he doesn’t consider the reduction in games a detriment to recruiting since every team at every level is facing the same pandemic fallout.

 “We were looking forward to our nonconference games with Rocky Mountain and Black Hills. But everybody understood, including the new guys coming in, consider what happened last spring, the mindset was just, let’s go play,” Stanton said.

 Dickinson State’s volleyball team can begin play on Sept. 5 after cutting six games from the schedule, Stanton said. Golf and cross country were already under mandated requirements.

2020 North Star Football Schedule

September 12

Dickinson State at Dakota State

Valley City State at Presentation

Waldorf at Mayville State

September 19

Dakota State at Presentation

Waldorf at Valley City State

Mayville State at Dickinson State

September 26

Presentation at Waldorf

Dakota State at Mayville State

Valley City State at Dickinson State

October 3

Waldorf at Dakota State

Dickinson State at Presentation

Mayville State at Valley City State

October 10

Mayville State at Waldorf

Presentation at Valley City State

Dakota State at Dickinson State

October 17

Valley City State at Waldorf

Presentation at Dakota State

Dickinson State at Mayville State

October 24

Valley City State (N.D.) @ Dakota State (S.D.)

Mayville State (N.D.) @ Presentation (S.D.)

Waldorf (Iowa) @ Dickinson State (N.D.)

October 31

Mayville State at Dakota State

Waldorf at Presentation

Dickinson State at Valley City State

November 7

Dakota State at Waldorf

Valley City State at Mayville State

Presentation at Dickinson State

