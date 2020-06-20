Dickinson State's Stanton said shortening 2020 football schedule was right call

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The North Star Athletic Association, which includes Dickinson State, Mayville State and Valley City State in North Dakota, will play fewer games this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dickinson State Athletic Director Pete Stanton said the reduction to nine football games and 26 volleyball matches this fall was the best-case scenario given the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ (NAIA) decision to not allow games before Sept. 12.

“It was doing what we had to do as a conference,” Stanton said. “The decision to go Sept. 12 really limited the flexibility for nonconference games.”

The NAIA Council of Presidents recently voted to drop the number of football games from 11 to nine and delay the start of the season. All fall sports practices can begin on Aug. 15, providing half the 95 participating football teams gain clearance from their states to play.

The COP executive committee also reduced the maximum number of competitions allowed to seven cross-country meets and 14 soccer games. It still plans to conduct full postseason championships.

Stanton said with the Frontier Conference and Great Plains Athletic Conference planning to limit play, the best option for the NSAA was to play only conference foes.