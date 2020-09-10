Dickinson State working through virus concerns, new players in key spots

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the start of the North Star Athletic Association season just one day away, Dickinson State football coach Pete Stanton is thinking a lot about what is in camp and what is not.

Like every other college football coach in America, Stanton is dealing with the COVID-19 virus and quarantining of players who may have been exposed.

In any other year, his biggest concern would be replacing record-setting quarterback Hayden Gibson, whose arm was instrumental in the Blue Hawks’ recent postseason appearances.

Stanton says his focus is on the players and getting ready for Saturday’s opener at Dakota State.

“It hasn’t been seamless, but we’ve been able to navigate through,” Stanton said. “It certainly has had an impact.”

Stanton said the five-time defending conference champion Blue Hawks have had to adjust the way they practice.

“Just the way we’ve changed the practice structure and going more to small groups and spreading out our meetings,” Stanton said. “I have to give credit to our players, they’ve done a real good job of taking care of themselves.”