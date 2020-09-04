Demons roll past Dickinson, improve to 2-0

The Midgets could easily have had more. Three of their possessions died in BHS territory, the first at the 5-yard line.

Bismarck’s defense turned tiger in the second half as the Demons opened a 42-7 lead that allowed the entire fourth quarter to be played with a running clock.

Huus ran for two touchdowns, including his 67-yarder after the break and Miller contributed his 65-yarder on the next BHS snap of the ball.

The defense simply shut down Dickinson’s offense over the final two periods. Dickinson managed just three first downs and 51 yards in the second half.

“The big thing was we played with a little more of an edge (on defense) in the second half,” BHS head coach Mark Gibson said. “Dickinson took it to us in the first half and we didn’t respond.”

Huus, who has amassed 350 yards on the ground in two games, said he wouldn’t have minded a few more carries, but conceded 235 yards and four touchdowns is a pretty good night.

“Normally I get the ball from 15 to 30 times, anywhere in there … but I’m always hoping for more,” he said.

At 6-foot and 200 pounds, Huus is a load to bring down, but he adds speed to the equation, too.