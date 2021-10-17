Demons need win to get in as Class 11AA regular season enters last week

In the east, everybody but Fargo Davies (6-2) is headed to the playoffs.

Century is the West Region champion win or lose but Minot could move up to a higher seed if it could pull an upset. The Legacy-Mandan winner will finish second in the region, the loser third.

The top five teams in the West Region and the top three from the east advance. The new Quality Results Formula will determine playoff seeding going into the postseason.

Ironically, the best team of the past nearly three years has some questions to answer after being shut out for the first time in nine years on Friday. West Fargo Sheyenne stopped Century’s 29-game winning streak in a 14-0 home win.

Century coach Ron Wingenbach hopes the Patriots learned some things in the loss.

“At this point in the season, heading into the playoffs, you want to make sure all aspects of your team have been exposed. If there is something that needs to be fixed, you don’t want to find that out in the first round of the playoffs. We found some things we need to work on,” Wingenbach said.

The Patriots’ defense on Friday shut out Sheyenne in the second half. But the offense didn’t show up, as the Mustangs’ defense dominated the line of scrimmage.