Demons need win to get in as Class 11AA regular season enters last week

The Class AA high school football regular season comes to an end this week and many games scheduled for Wednesday or Thursday nights have special meaning to teams involved.
Of those, only Bismarck High’s game at Williston on Wednesday has a sudden death quality about it. The winner of that game will move on to the playoffs, the loser will not.
“We’ve never been in this situation, obviously, and it’s a big concern,” Bismarck coach Mark Gibson said. “They can salvage their season, get a signature win and get in the playoffs with a win at their place. For us, we’re a depleted team with not a lot of confidence.”
Bismarck is headed for its first losing season since 1999. That team lost six games by a total of 26 points. These Demons (1-3 West Region, 2-6 overall) have lost three games separated by more than that. Gibson’s not thinking about the playoffs, even though Williston (0-4, 2-6) has been outscored 298-86. The Coyotes beat Watford City 14-7 on Friday, while Legacy beat Bismarck 38-22.
“Many people think it’s going to be a cakewalk for us and it’s not. If we don’t have the mentality that we have to play the very best we can, we’re not going to win up there,” Gibson said. “We’re not going to sugar coat it for our kids.
The Demons-Coyotes tilt might be the only win-and-in scenario in the west, but other games have playoff implications. Minot (2-2, 2-6) plays at Century (4-0, 7-1) and Legacy (3-1, 4-4) goes to Mandan (2-2, 3-5) on Thursday.
In the east, everybody but Fargo Davies (6-2) is headed to the playoffs.
Century is the West Region champion win or lose but Minot could move up to a higher seed if it could pull an upset. The Legacy-Mandan winner will finish second in the region, the loser third.
The top five teams in the West Region and the top three from the east advance. The new Quality Results Formula will determine playoff seeding going into the postseason.
Ironically, the best team of the past nearly three years has some questions to answer after being shut out for the first time in nine years on Friday. West Fargo Sheyenne stopped Century’s 29-game winning streak in a 14-0 home win.
Century coach Ron Wingenbach hopes the Patriots learned some things in the loss.
“At this point in the season, heading into the playoffs, you want to make sure all aspects of your team have been exposed. If there is something that needs to be fixed, you don’t want to find that out in the first round of the playoffs. We found some things we need to work on,” Wingenbach said.
The Patriots’ defense on Friday shut out Sheyenne in the second half. But the offense didn’t show up, as the Mustangs’ defense dominated the line of scrimmage.
“Hats off to their front six, they made life miserable for us all night,” Wingenbach said. “We just didn’t generate enough offense on first down. No excuses, the better team won.”
Mandan coach Todd Sheldon would like to see his offense put together a full game. Despite their struggles, the Braves are still the second-best scoring offense in the region.
“We’ve played about two quarters of every game we’ve played offensively,” Sheldon said. “If we could play three quarters … four quarters would be ideal. We haven’t done that the entire season.”
Mandan’s four losses have been by 6, 3, 7 and 7 points.
“It’s not just not scoring,” Sheldon said. “We’re not getting first downs and leaving our defense on the field for extended periods of time. It’s tough on them. It’s going to come down to us executing offensively.”
Legacy coach Chris Clements sees the key as something different.
“The key to beating them is matching their physicality,” Clements said. “Todd is going to be diverse in his play calling so we are going to have to be sound defensively.”
Legacy surrendered a few big plays to the Demons in the first half on Friday, but was solid after the break. Quarterback Logan Miller had a big day running and throwing, accounting for four touchdowns. Miller ran for 177 yards and passed for 153. Running back Carl Henry ran for 129 yards.
Clements said winning this week is more important than playoff seeding.