Demons' Huus returns to the mat after major leg injury during football season

Bismarck High standout Isaiah Huus is back on the mat.

That is good news for the Demons and area wrestling fans, not so much for other 220-pounders in the state. The two-time defending state champion at 195 pounds, Huus is wrestling up 25 lbs. this year, despite weighing only 194 pounds.

Unsurprisingly, it has not mattered.

In his first five matches since returning from a major leg injury -- more on that shortly -- Huus is 5-0 with five pins.

"It's great to be back contributing to the team again, actually doing something instead of cheering," he said. "It's been a while."

Widely regarded as the top running back in the state, Huus' senior football season was cut far too short. In the first game of the season against Mandan, Huus was "hit in the leg" that caused pain, but didn't knock him out of the game. He knew his left calf wasn't right, but gave it a go in the second game against Fargo Shanley, which "really caused" what ultimately was diagnosed as a torn calf. The initial injury spiraled into compartment syndrome, a very rare condition where the muscle swells up and cuts off circulation. In effect, part of his left calf died.

"It's super-duper rare. Under 20,000 cases in America," Huus said.

Losing the returning all-state tailback was a crushing blow to the Demons. In less than two full games, Huus ran for 431 yards and four touchdowns.

"It was pretty rough watching from the sideline. I wish I could've been there to help," Huus said. "When I got a little healthier, I was able to go to a few games. It was good to be back around the guys again, but it was heartbreaking to not be out there with them."

While unable to get back on the football field, Huus aggressively rehabbed in hopes of salvaging his final wrestling season.

He made it happen even quicker than originally planned, making his season debut Dec. 17 with a pin. He added four more wins by fall the following weekend at a tournament in Valley City.

He's not 100 percent, yet, although it's hard to tell based on his results.

"Upper body, yes, I feel like I'm close to getting back to full strength. I'm hitting the weight room one, two or three times a day," he said. "The left leg is still a little weak, but it's getting there. The good thing is, when you hit the mat, you get a rush of adrenaline and I do feel the same."

Jeff Schumacher, co-head coach of the Demons, who have won four straight state titles and seven of the last eight, sees the same old Huus.

"He's ungodly strong," Schumacher said. "He gets on top of you, it's over. You ain't getting away. When he gets on top, he's just a monster."

Huus has not lost to a North Dakota wrestler since his freshman year. The only losses the last two years are to a pair of Minnesota wrestlers, one from Colorado and one from South Dakota.

A big test awaits next week at the Rumble on the Red at the Fargodome. It doesn't get much easier from there with the Bismarck Rotary Tournament Jan. 7-8.

Having Huus back in the wrestling room has added more than just six points for every pin he piles up.

"Great kid, just awesome," Schumacher said. "He's fun to talk to. Really good leader. The other kids look up to him."

Huus continues to work the leg back into shape with two days of physical therapy per week. He's learned plenty about rehabbing the last several months to the point where he might want to make a career out of it down the road. Where that education takes place is still to be determined, however.

The University of Mary, Minot State and MSU-Moorhead of the Northern Sun are interested in his services for football and wrestling. So are Dickinson State, Jamestown and Valley City State, also for both sports. He's also received wrestling interest from Queens University, an NCAA Division II school located in Charlotte, N.C.

As for a favorite sport, there is none.

"Personally, I don't have a preference. I love both sports," he said.

He plans to wait until after the wrestling season to decide on where he'll go and what sport he'll play.

"It'll come down to what's the best opportunity for me and my family," he said.

As for now, his focus is on a third straight individual title and a fifth consecutive crown for the Demons.

"The expectations are still the same," he said. "We're pretty young this year, but we have a lot of great guys in the room. It was fun to watch them do well at the beginning of the season, but it's a lot more fun to be back now and helping them out."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.