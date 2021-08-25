Demons' fortunes in hands of newcomers

Mark Gibson's 21-year coaching tenure at Bismarck High School spans the terms of five U.S. presidents and four North Dakota governors.
He's coached championship teams and losing teams. Overachievers and underachievers. He's coached veteran teams and young teams.
His 2021 version of the Bismarck Demons ranks among the youngest.
Twenty-seven players from the final BHS football roster of 2020 graduated last spring. Replacing them are 15 seniors on the 2021 team. That figures out to a massive loss of playing experience heading into tonight's season opener against Mandan at the Bowl.
"That was a big senior class last year. We flipped the script this year with a small senior class," Gibson said.
The positive takeaway for Gibson is the nature of his current senior class.
"We don't have a lot of returnees, but there are some good kids to build around," he observed.
Indeed, the presence of two returning first-team all-state players and a starting quarterback gives the BHS coaching staff a foundation, albeit small, upon which to build.
Seniors Isaiah Huus, a 6-foot, 205-pound tailback, and Conor Hedges, a 6-3, 255-pound offensive lineman, are Bismarck's returning all-state players. Both will play in defensive rotations, as well, this season.
Caden Fischer, a 5-11, 180-pound senior, returns at quarterback. He ranked sixth in the West Region in passing yardage last fall and was the third least-intercepted quarterback in the region.
"We have a returning quarterback, but the problem is just about everyone around him is green, so we're still taking baby steps," Gibson noted. "He's a tough kid. He played the semifinal game last year with a broken bone in his foot. He needs to slow things down and let the game come to him. What's nice is he can be mobile and he's a senior."
Huus has been the Demons' featured ball-carrier the last two seasons, rushing for over 1,000 yards both years and finding the end zone 32 times. Gibson expects him to be even more of a force this time around.
"Obviously Huus will be our bell cow. ... It's no different from last year. After the first two games Huus was the focal point (of opposing defenses). It makes no sense to go away from Huus and use him as a decoy. He's bigger and stronger than he was last year," the coach said.
Gibson's plan is not to work Huus to death, but other options have yet to present themselves.
"We've got to find other weapons, and find them in a hurry," the coach observed.
The offensive line in front of Huus and Fischer was shredded by graduation. Four of the interior five, including a first-team all-state player and two all-region selections, departed BHS. That leaves Hedges, a first-team all-stater, as the linchpin up front.
"The interior five is probably going to be bigger than they were a year ago," Gibson observed. "We're moving Hedges from tackle to guard. The other guard is Jayden Sherwin. The two tackles are Jeran Breidenbach and Jack Shaffer."
Breidenbach is a 6-3, 300-pound senior. Sherwin, a junior, is a 6-foot, 195-pounder. Shaffer is a 6-6, 275-pound freshman. Kayde Brandt, a 5-6, 280-pound senior, is the newcomer at center.
"Sizewise, we're as big as we've been in a long time, but we're green. It's going to take some time, which we don't have a lot of. ... That's a concern for us because we're usually a team that starts pretty slow," Gibson noted.
Until some varsity newcomers can begin eating up some varsity playing time, the Demons will be short on depth in the offensive and defensive lines and in the defensive secondary.
Not so at running back, however.
"Running back is the deepest position we have on the field. Huus is a really, really good starting point," Gibson said. "We've got four kids vying for the backup tailback spot and three fullbacks."
Senior Tyrus Jangula, juniors Hudson Schroeder and Traiden Kalfell, and sophomore Ashtyn Mosolf are jockeying for position behind Huus at tailback.
The Demons are three-deep at fullback where Gibson's options are seniors Brock Fettig and Ben Nagel and sophomore Ethan Brees. Fettig is a state champion wrestler and Nagel is a runner-up.
Bismarck's coaches are sifting through several receivers -- two tight ends and five wideouts -- none of whom have caught a pass in varsity action. Huus is the only returning pass-catcher. He grabbed four throws for 102 yards last fall.
"We have five receivers we're comfortable with: Ethan Stotz and Carter Sims, both seniors; Mason Huber and Ty Allen, both juniors, and sophomore Preston Lemar," Gibson said. "They have decent speed, not blazing, but good speed."
The tight end candidates are juniors Cole Jahner and Gavin Rader.
Bismarck's defensive line will have nowhere near the heft of the offensive front. Juniors Ethan Stewart and Jake Hettinger and sophomores Luke Dockter and Ayden Schlafman are the likely candidates for playing time. All range from 185 pounds to 210. None were starters last year.
Fettig and Stotz return as starting linebackers with sophomore Carter Henke, Kalfell and Brees also in the mix.
"I like our linebacker corps. We have a lot of interchangeable kids," Gibson said.
Sims and senior Judson Meschke are the most prominent names in the secondary where veteran players are in short supply.
Gibson said two-way players are a necessity, and he has a lot of them. A dozen athletes could play on both sides of the ball, but few of them are likely to be 48-minute ironmen.
While Stotz and Huus could pile up a lot of minutes, Gibson said the lion's share of his two-way stalwarts will be regulars one way and rotation or situational players the other way.
Seniors likely to see two-way duty are Huus (tailback-linebacker-defensive end), Stotz (wide receiver-linebacker-punter-kicker), Hedges (guard-defensive line), Fettig (fullback-linebacker), Nagel (fullback-linebacker) and Sims (wide receiver-defensive back).
Juniors who will be called on for double duty are Allen (wide receiver-defensive back), Jahner (tight end-linebacker), Rader (tight end-defensive line), Sherwin (guard-defensive line), Huber (wide receiver-defensive back) and Schroeder (tailback-defensive back).
Gibson has the luxury of two returning placekickers. Stotz kicked 24 extra points last season and Henke booted 16. Neither kicked a field goal. Stotz is also slated to be the BHS punter.
After hosting Mandan tonight, the Demons face Fargo Shanley, Minot and West Fargo Sheyenne. Shanley is the only road game in the bunch. The second half of the season is another story.
"It's a juggernaut schedule. ... The last five games we're home only once, twice if you count our game with Legacy," Gibson said.
Matching last year's 7-2 record won't be easy with the Demons now in the new 10-team statewide AA league, according to Gibson.
Other members of the AA league are Century, Legacy, Mandan, Minot and Williston from the West and Fargo Shanley, Fargo Davies, West Fargo and West Fargo Sheyenne from the East.
"I don't know how this bunch will react, because we've got so many unknowns," Gibson said. "We've got a good mix of kids, but we're going to need a lot more help from the younger kids than in the past. We're talking about kids who played freshman football last year."