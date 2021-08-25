Demons' fortunes in hands of newcomers

Caden Fischer, a 5-11, 180-pound senior, returns at quarterback. He ranked sixth in the West Region in passing yardage last fall and was the third least-intercepted quarterback in the region.

"We have a returning quarterback, but the problem is just about everyone around him is green, so we're still taking baby steps," Gibson noted. "He's a tough kid. He played the semifinal game last year with a broken bone in his foot. He needs to slow things down and let the game come to him. What's nice is he can be mobile and he's a senior."

Huus has been the Demons' featured ball-carrier the last two seasons, rushing for over 1,000 yards both years and finding the end zone 32 times. Gibson expects him to be even more of a force this time around.

"Obviously Huus will be our bell cow. ... It's no different from last year. After the first two games Huus was the focal point (of opposing defenses). It makes no sense to go away from Huus and use him as a decoy. He's bigger and stronger than he was last year," the coach said.

Gibson's plan is not to work Huus to death, but other options have yet to present themselves.

"We've got to find other weapons, and find them in a hurry," the coach observed.