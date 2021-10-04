Demons find running game, hope to build on impressive win over Dickinson

"Our offensive line for the first time all year played really well," Gibson said.

With the running game gaining yards in chunks, it opened up options through the air for quarterback Caden Fischer, who threw for one touchdown and ran for another. The passing TD was a 59-yarder to Ethan Stotz.

"Caden puts a lot of pressure on himself. He played relaxed and did a good job running the offense," Gibson said of Fischer. "Our passing game plays off our running game. If we can't run, we can't pass. We were able to run the ball and that opened other things up and then he hit the home run (to Stotz)."

Gibson also singled out tight end Cole Jahner's blocking, which has been a point of emphasis.

"We challenged him and he did a nice job," Gibson said of the 6-3, 195-pound junior. "He's a receiver for us. He's a good athlete, but understanding the running game is just as important. He did a good job with that part of it."

After the confidence-boosting win in Dickinson, focus quickly turned to the task at hand. The Demons (2-4) take on Century (6-0) Friday night at the Bowl. The Patriots, who have won 28 straight games, but had not been their usual dominant selves of late, scored seven touchdowns in one quarter during a blowout win over Fargo Shanley.