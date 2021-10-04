Demons find running game, hope to build on impressive win over Dickinson

Bismarck High School not being able to run the football is like a winter without snow. It just doesn't happen.
But, after all-everything running back Isaiah Huus was lost for the season with a leg injury Sept. 3, the Demons' vaunted ground game was grounded.
BHS went three straight games without scoring a point, an unprecedented streak in the 203-win tenure of head coach Mark Gibson.
However, the Demons appear to have found their footing.
Friday night in Dickinson, BHS ran for more than 400 yards in a 35-6 win over the Midgets. Just two weeks earlier, Dickinson allowed just one offensive touchdown to unbeaten and No. 1-ranked Century in a narrow 15-12 loss.
"We finally found our running game. We haven't had that since we lost Isaiah," Gibson said. "It was a nice win. We were happy for the kids. It's been a really, really tough stretch. Hopefully, we can build on that game."
Losing a player of Huus' caliber cannot be undersold. It's not a stretch to say the 6-foot, 205-pound standout was an all-time-type player. Last season, Huus averaged more than a first down (10 yards) every touch. Through two games this season, he was doing nearly the same thing.
"I think the big thing was the kids were kind of in shock initially that all of the sudden he was gone. There aren't a lot of Isaiah Huus' walking the hallways," Gibson said. "We were kind of in a situation where the kids were waiting for someone else to step up. That was a big concern of ours."
Searching for someone to take the tailback job by the horns, Hudson Schroeder raised his hand.
"He approached me and basically said, 'I want to be the guy,'" Gibson said. "He's been a defensive guy (cornerback) for us and he's been fighting an illness, so I had to mull it over."
Gibson decided to give Schroeder the ball Friday night and it worked. The 5-11, 170-pound junior ran for 192 yards on 16 carries, including a 73-yard touchdown. He also had one long TD called back because of a penalty.
"We needed that spark. He ran really well," Gibson said of Schroeder. "He's a track guy. He's got some speed, but it's not like it's easy to just throw someone in there. There's different defenses, protection stuff. It's one thing to say, I want to do this. It's another to go do it. To his credit, he went out and did it."
The Demons also got a strong performance from fullback and linebacker Brock Fettig, who Gibson indisputably called the Demons' MVP. Fettig ran for 106 yards and had two touchdowns.
"He's a warrior. He's one of those kids that doesn't want to come off the field," Gibson said of Fettig, also one of the top wrestlers in the state. "He's a throwback-type player that would do just fine in any era. I think he'd make a good college football player."
There was room to run Friday night, which has not been the case consistently.
"Our offensive line for the first time all year played really well," Gibson said.
With the running game gaining yards in chunks, it opened up options through the air for quarterback Caden Fischer, who threw for one touchdown and ran for another. The passing TD was a 59-yarder to Ethan Stotz.
"Caden puts a lot of pressure on himself. He played relaxed and did a good job running the offense," Gibson said of Fischer. "Our passing game plays off our running game. If we can't run, we can't pass. We were able to run the ball and that opened other things up and then he hit the home run (to Stotz)."
Gibson also singled out tight end Cole Jahner's blocking, which has been a point of emphasis.
"We challenged him and he did a nice job," Gibson said of the 6-3, 195-pound junior. "He's a receiver for us. He's a good athlete, but understanding the running game is just as important. He did a good job with that part of it."
After the confidence-boosting win in Dickinson, focus quickly turned to the task at hand. The Demons (2-4) take on Century (6-0) Friday night at the Bowl. The Patriots, who have won 28 straight games, but had not been their usual dominant selves of late, scored seven touchdowns in one quarter during a blowout win over Fargo Shanley.
"Century seems to go through little lulls, but we always seem to get them when they're coming out of the lull," Gibson said. "They score 42 points in one quarter and we're the next team up. That's a little scary."
Gibson is looking for one thing more than the rest -- fight.
"You hope your kids compete and don't lay an egg and let them run all over us," Gibson said. "They're a big, physical team and they do a lot of things well. The one thing is, you can't be in awe of them. You don't have to play extraordinary, just play within yourself.
"We need to have a good week of practice and then be ready to play on Friday."
