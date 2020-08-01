Demons expected to lean on all-state tailback Huus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Not often do sophomores lead the West Region in rushing yards.

Last season, that's exactly what Bismarck High tailback Isaiah Huus did. Huus was not even the Demons' primary ballcarrier when the season started. But by the end he was and few, if any, were better.

When the Class AAA football season kicks off later this month, BHS opponents can expect a heavy dose of Huus, who blends power and speed in his 6-foot, 200-pound frame.

"He looks good. He's a talented kid," said BHS coach Mark Gibson of Huus, who is also a state champion wrestler for the Demons. "Typically, we'll try to save our tailbacks earlier in the season so they're ready when we need them later on. With (Huus), he might get 35 carries right out of the gate."

The strategy, especially in the condensed 2020 season, makes perfect sense. With all nonconference games wiped out due to virus concerns, games count in the WDA standings right out of the chute. The Demons' opener is Aug. 28 at Williston.

Following the sixth Class AAA state championship under Gibson in 2018, the Demons never really hit their full stride last fall. They finished 5-5 and were bounced by West Fargo in the first round of the playoffs.