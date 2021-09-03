Demons dive into deep water in game No. 2

"The dumb penalties are all within your ability to control. ... We were very undisciplined, and that's disheartening," Gibson said.

Century head coach Ron Wingenbach said the Patriots' opening victory over Legacy was a mixed bag of pluses and minuses.

"Reflecting back, I thought we rallied to the ball pretty well," he observed. "Certainly we have things to improve on, but to come out of our opener with a win and injury-free I think is a big bonus."

At Williston, an opponent with just four wins over the last three seasons, Wingenbach wants to see more consistency from his offense.

"No. 1 is just sustainability on offense -- being able to play four quarters instead of one," he said. "We really didn't open our playbook a lot in the first game."

"I thought (senior quarterback) did a good job throwing the ball. His reads were good. ... There are a couple plays we'd like to have back, but we're really pleased with the improvement he's exhibited all season," Wingenbach said. "We can only build on that."

There are several other things on Wingenbach's shopping list in week No. 2 in addition to offensive consistency.