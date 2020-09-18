Demons add aerial attack to go with dominating ground game in win over Mandan

Bismarck scored the first two touchdowns of the night on a quarterback sneak by Fischer and a 59-yard jaunt by Huus and kept the Braves at bay the rest of the game.

Seven minutes of the fourth quarter were played under the running clock mercy rule.

Fischer’s second one-yard scoring run of the night put Bismarck in charge 42-7 with 11:48 remaining in the game, invoking the mercy rule. His score was set up by Swanson’s second interception, which he returned 34 yards to the Mandan one-yard line.

Mandan returned the clock to normal operation by scoring on consecutive fourth-quarter possessions. James Barnhardt scored on a six-yard run with 7:56 remaining and Tyler Thilmony caught a 20-yard TD pass from Jayce Lowman with 4:49 to play.

Huus, a 6-foot, 200-pound junior, was the game’s top yardage gainer. He dashed and bashed his way to 154 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries. Miller, the speedy backup tailback, carried six times for 83 yards and a score.

Thilmony, a 155-pound senior, caught six passes for 85 yards to lead the way for Mandan, which piled up 322 yards, 181 of them through the air.

Fischer said third-ranked Bismarck’s 3-0 start is a testimony to a good work ethic.