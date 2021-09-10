Demon offense comes up empty in loss to Minot

Bismarck had four drives die in Minot territory, three of them in the second half.

The first time they had the ball, the Demons drove 44 yards to the Minot 36 before losing the ball on downs on the 10th play of the march.

Bismarck's first possession of the second half moved the ball 60 yards in 11 plays before fizzling at the Minot 20. On fourth-and-two at the Magicians' 20, Fischer rolled left to pass, but had his attempt blocked by Minot defensive back Ethan Pankow.

The next time BHS had the ball it was forced to punt from the Minot 40.

Bismarck trailed 10-0 when it put together its greatest threat. The Demons marched 46 yards in 15 plays, reaching the Minot 19. They lost the ball on downs, enabling Minot to kill the clock with one play.

Mark Gibson, the Demons head coach, said Huus suffered a leg injury in last week's 21-20 loss at Fargo Shanley. The injury, a torn calf muscle, required surgery, ending the all-state senior tailback's season.

The result was an unproductive week for BHS football.