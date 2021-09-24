Defense, special teams lift Century past Mandan

On the ensuing kickoff, Karsyn Jablonski took the ball at his own five and dashed through a huge hole in the middle of the defense. After beating one last defender, Jablonski coasted into the end zone for a 14-14 tie.

The tie lasted only a few minutes before Century closed out the scoring just before halftime.

Century’s second big play of the night, the first since Bosley’s big run, was a 53-yard pass to running back Peyton Arndt on first-and-21. With 45 seconds left in the half, Arndt scored on a 3-yard run to go up 21-14. Throw out Bosley’s run and Arndt’s reception and the Patriots had just 27 yards rushing and 40 passing.

Dahl completed just five passes for 101 yards, but he ran for 89 yards, 82 of those in the second half. Arndt finished with 57 yards, 39 after halftime, and he caught two passes for 52 yards. They weren’t typical CHS numbers, but they were enough to keep the Patriots’ win streak alive.

“This is not us,” Wingenbach said. “We’ve got to get back to where we were a little bit.”

The Patriots’ winning streak is the fourth-longest in North Dakota prep football history. If the Patriots win out, they would head to the playoffs tied for the second-longest winning streak at 31.