Colts' Wentz could be ready for season opener Sept. 12

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz might not miss any regular season games after all.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that the Bismarck Century and North Dakota State product is "trending toward recovering from foot surgery" in time for Week 1 of the NFL season. The Colts' first game is Sept. 12 against the Seattle Seahawks in Indianapolis.
Wentz attended Colts practice on Tuesday and was not wearing a boot or limping, according to multiple reports.
Wentz had surgery on a broken bone in his left foot on Aug. 2, for what was called "old high school injury."
Wentz felt a "pop" in his foot during the Colts' second practice of training camp on July 29. At the time, it was estimated he would miss five to 12 weeks.
“The next couple days were a discussion over whether we can leave it (the bone fragment) in there. We can leave it in there, try to manage it, see how it holds up over the year," Colts head coach Frank Reich said. "We wanted what was the more predictable outcome. It was like what's the most predictable outcome? Let's get the piece out of there and begin the rehab process."
Schefter indicated in his report that the Colts are hoping to have a better indication of Wentz's rehabilitation timeline once they are two weeks post-surgery.
“I'm always optimistic," Reich said. “But just knowing Carson, I'm optimistic, knowing this is the type of injury you don't have to be pain-free to play with. I know Carson's level of toughness. I know he can play with pain."
The foot injury was the latest in a long line of ailments for Wentz.
He had surgery on a broken bone at the base of his right thumb in 2015; a hairline rib fracture in August 2016; a fractured vertebrae in his back during the 2018 season; and a concussion in January 2020. His best season, 2017, was derailed by a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.
How much Wentz plays in 2021 will affect what the Colts owe the Phildelphia Eagles for their February trade. The Colts gave Philadelphia a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could become a first-rounder if Wentz plays at least 75% of Indianapolis' offensive snaps or 70% of the snaps and the team reaches the playoffs.