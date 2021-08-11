Colts' Wentz could be ready for season opener Sept. 12

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz might not miss any regular season games after all.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that the Bismarck Century and North Dakota State product is "trending toward recovering from foot surgery" in time for Week 1 of the NFL season. The Colts' first game is Sept. 12 against the Seattle Seahawks in Indianapolis.

Wentz attended Colts practice on Tuesday and was not wearing a boot or limping, according to multiple reports.

Wentz had surgery on a broken bone in his left foot on Aug. 2, for what was called "old high school injury."

Wentz felt a "pop" in his foot during the Colts' second practice of training camp on July 29. At the time, it was estimated he would miss five to 12 weeks.

“The next couple days were a discussion over whether we can leave it (the bone fragment) in there. We can leave it in there, try to manage it, see how it holds up over the year," Colts head coach Frank Reich said. "We wanted what was the more predictable outcome. It was like what's the most predictable outcome? Let's get the piece out of there and begin the rehab process."