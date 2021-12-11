NDSU overpowers East Tennesse State, 27-3

North Dakota State has ridden its running game all season long. After a dominant 27-3 win over East Tennessee State Saturday, they've ridden it to yet another appearance in the FCS semifinal round.

Running back TaMerik Williams had 91 yards and two touchdowns on 15 attempts, Hunter Luepke added 69 yards and a touchdown on nine more, and Cam Miller had five rushing yards and a touchdown to go along with 123 passing yards in the Bison's win.

A quiet first quarter led into a two-touchdown second quarter for the Bison. Williams scored from three and seven yards out to give the Bison a 13-0 lead on drives of eight and nine plays, respectively.

Miller scored his rushing touchdown midway through the third quarter, and East Tennessee State kicked their field goal with 1:35 remaining in the penultimate frame.

Luepke iced the Bison win with an 11-yard run midway through the fourth quarter, bullying his way through several East Tennessee State tackle attempts to give the Bison their fourth and final touchdown of the day.

East Tennessee State's running game, which had averaged 225.8 yards per game entering Saturday's contest, was held to just 66 yards on 25 attempts, a paltry 2.6 yards per carry.

ETSU's Quay Holmes was held to 35 yards on 14 rushing attempts (2.5 yards per carry) after averaging six yards per carry in the Bucs' previous 12 games.

NDSU's defense was led by Michael Tutsie (six tackles, a pass break-up and an interception), Costner Ching (four tackles and one of NDSU's two sacks on the day), and Eli Mostaert (three tackles and a tackle for loss).

The Bucs passing game wasn't much of an asset to the team either, as they finished with 99 yards on 17 completed attempts and the interception that set up NDSU's third touchdown drive. Tyler Riddell handled most of the quarterback work for the Bucs, finishing with 92 yards on 16 completions and his team's one interception.

A 13-play drive by East Tennessee State that spanned the end of the first and start of the second quarters ended in a missed 55-yard field goal attempt, one of the few chances that ETSU would have to score on a Bison defense that was swarming.

ETSU's field goal came from 40 yards out on a five-play drive that came after NDSU fumbled a punt return. The 23-yard line from which they kicked the field goal was as close as they would get to NDSU's end zone all day long.

To advance to yet another FCS championship game, the Bison will have to rematch with their 2019 FCS championship opponent, James Madison.

The Dukes entered this year's FCS postseason as the third seed, and have beaten Florida A&M, Southeastern Louisiana, and Montana to advance to the FCS semifinal game against NDSU.

On the other side of the bracket, South Dakota State upset fifth-ranked Villanova 35-21 to reach the other semifinal game. The Jackrabbits will face the winner of eighth-seed Montana State and top-ranked Sam Houston.

