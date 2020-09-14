Class AAA football to have 10 teams in 2021

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Class AAA football will have 10 teams in 2021.

Bismarck, Century, Legacy, Fargo Davies, Fargo Shanley, Mandan, Minot, West Fargo, West Fargo Sheyenne and Williston will comprise the state's highest level of high school football. Shanley has opted to play up despite enrollment low enough to play in Class AA.

This season, there are 16 teams playing at the AAA level -- eight in the West Region and eight in the East.

Dickinson and Grand Forks Central were able to play either AAA or AA in 2021 based on enrollment. Both opted down.

Fargo North and Fargo South also will play Class AA, joining Bismarck St. Mary's, Devils Lake, Dickinson, Grand Forks Central, Grand Forks Red River, Jamestown, Turtle Mountain, Valley City, Watford City and Wahpeton.

Fargo South has 11 Dakota Bowl appearances, second-most among all current AAA schools. Only Bismarck High (14) has more. The Bruins are 0-3 this season.

A third 11-man class, called Division 11 B now includes 33 teams, according to a list on the North Dakota High School Activities Association website. Under the plan, Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock would be playing 11-man Class B, joining the likes of Shiloh Christian, Bowman County, Beulah, Fargo Oak Grove, Langdon Area and Hazen.