Champion Patriots return strong nucleus

Also returning with significant varsity playing time to her credit is 5-9 junior hitter Claire Bauman, who earned regular playing time at the end of the season. She contributed 25 kills and 10.5 blocks to Century's regional and state tournament runs.

"Bauman came in at the end of the year due to an injury and was a big-time player for us," Zastoupil said. "She had a great state tournament."

Zastoupil said she likes the chemistry among the returning seniors.

"We have a big senior class. It's a really good group and they really enjoy being around each other. They have high expectations of themselves and the others in the gym. ... They get it. I'm excited for them," she observed.

Due to coronavirus concerns the East-West tournament was not played last year. Zastoupil said that left a void in the front end of the schedule.

"It's kind of a good way to try some different lineups, play kids in different positions and get a lot of reps for them all," she said. "We can get ready for the season, and it's nice to see the eastern teams.

"This is a nice way to see what we have compared to the other teams."