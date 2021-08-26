Champion Patriots return strong nucleus

Long awaited, the latest bird entrail readings are just in, and it's conclusive. The Century volleyball dynasty will end -- sometime in the next 50 years.
Century has appeared in the last 10 state Class A volleyball tournament championship matches and has won six of them, including five of the last six. Last fall the Patriots defeated West Fargo 3-1, after falling to Fargo Davies in four sets the year before.
There's no indication things are coming undone in the Land of the Patriots.
"Our freshman class coming in this year is really strong with good numbers," noted CHS head volleyball coach Jamie Zastoupil. "We keep three teams at the freshman level and all three are really strong. ... Our sophomores looked really good, too, during tryouts. Last year our freshman, sophomore, junior varsity and varsity teams all went undefeated all season."
Graduation claimed six players off the 2021 state championship team, including four all-conference picks and Julia Fitterer, a first-team all-state selection.
Yet Zastoupil says there's plenty of help on the way.
Century's veteran returnees include two of the top four hitters and blockers, Logan Nissley and Macy Fridgen, and the two leading setters, Delani Clarke and Abby Fletcher.
Nissley, a 5-10 junior, was a first-team all-state pick last season after averaging 10.5 kills and 7.9 digs. Fridgen, a 6-2 senior, averaged 5.5 kills and 1.2 blocks.
When the season opens today with the start of the two-day BPS East-West Invitational, Nissley and Fridgen will likely see limited or very limited duty.
"It's nothing serious. Macy has hamstring trouble right now ... and Logan has had a stress fracture in her foot since April," Zastoupil said.
Zastoupil said it's been difficult to slow her two big girls down in preseason workouts.
"Both of them are such competitors. ... We keep having to remind them that this is August, not November. They're good teammates, and they feel like they're letting people down," Zastoupil observed.
"I don't know how much we can play them in the (BPS) tournament. Seven matches in two days isn't really easing anybody into anything," she added.
Clarke, a 5-6 senior, and Fletcher, a 5-8 senior, shared setting duties last season, averaging 18.4 and 16.5 assists, respectively.
The only area where Century will be depending on newcomers is the back row, where Jocelyn Julson, third in the West Region in digs, graduated.
"Our defensive back row is all new to the varsity, but they're so talented and work so well together we're excited to see what they can do," Zastoupil noted.
Also returning with significant varsity playing time to her credit is 5-9 junior hitter Claire Bauman, who earned regular playing time at the end of the season. She contributed 25 kills and 10.5 blocks to Century's regional and state tournament runs.
"Bauman came in at the end of the year due to an injury and was a big-time player for us," Zastoupil said. "She had a great state tournament."
Zastoupil said she likes the chemistry among the returning seniors.
"We have a big senior class. It's a really good group and they really enjoy being around each other. They have high expectations of themselves and the others in the gym. ... They get it. I'm excited for them," she observed.
Due to coronavirus concerns the East-West tournament was not played last year. Zastoupil said that left a void in the front end of the schedule.
"It's kind of a good way to try some different lineups, play kids in different positions and get a lot of reps for them all," she said. "We can get ready for the season, and it's nice to see the eastern teams.
"This is a nice way to see what we have compared to the other teams."
Century drew the maximum of 10 first-place votes in the West Region coaches' poll. Zastoupil said she wasn't surprised to see the Patriots on top of the poll, but she thinks the voting exaggerated her team's position in the region.
"We'd like to be in the top one or two, for sure, but I think it's going to be tighter than what the poll looks like," she observed. "Jamestown is returning some good players, and Bismarck, Legacy and Mandan looked pretty good in our scrimmage. ... I think all those teams will be pretty good competitors."
Following this week's tournament, Century opens regional play at home against Williston on Tuesday and Legacy on Thursday.
Zastoupil said this season is starting with a more relaxed atmosphere than last fall's coronavirus-infused opening.
"There's a different feel in the gym. It's a little more normal this year. ... We have some holes to fill, but we're confident this group can work together and do it," she said.