Champion Century places eight on Class AAA all-state football team

Ron Wingenbach has coached many quality teams in his three decades at Century High.

With four Class AAA titles in the last six years, the Patriots are a true powerhouse. The latest version may be the best, however. In their final seven games, Century outscored their opponents 314-62 en route to their second straight unbeaten season.

Following their 34-0 rout of West Fargo Sheyenne at the Dakota Bowl Nov. 13, Wingenbach agreed their seven-game stretch to end the 2020 season may have been the best in his 31-year tenure.

“I’ll agree with you,” Wingenbach said of the assessment. “I think from the time we played Williston until now (Nov. 13), that was as good of football, consistently, as we have played.”

Century’s 10-0 season was rewarded in the Class AAA all-state team where the Patriots had eight players named to the team, including five first-teamers.

Class AAA Senior Athlete of the Year Andrew Leingang led the way. The Kansas State-commit was named to the first team offensive line. Century ran for 2,485 yards in 10 games, 1,821 more than their opponents.

Running back Cade Garcia accounted for 1,259 of those yards. He also scored 17 touchdowns.