Century's Wingenbach prepares for season during a pandemic

"We've all kind of been twiddling our thumbs waiting to see what would transpire," he said. "We got the best news we could last week when they decided to move ahead with fall sports.

"I think we all realize it's not going to be a typical season. Things aren't going to look the same, but the bottom line is student-athletes are going to get the opportunity to get out and play and that's what we were hoping for."

One thing that figures to feel the same is the Patriots contending for another title.

Last fall, Century completed its first perfect season. The Patriots went 12-0, beating West Fargo Sheyenne 10-0 in the Class AAA championship game for their third title in the last five years.

The Patriots return six starters on offense and two on defense. As has often been the case, Century will usher in a fresh flock of seniors. Wingenbach estimated the roster will be flush with between 23 and 28 12th-graders.

"No. 1, I think it starts with the new batch of seniors," Wingenbach said. "They have team goals and individual goals and everything kind of starts with that group and the leadership they'll need to show."

The class has plenty of quality among its quantity.