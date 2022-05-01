 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Century's Little, Bismarck's Thomas earn NFL opportunities

Despite being just one grade apart, Century's Luke Little and Brayden Thomas of Bismarck High did not play against each other in high school.

Could they in the NFL? After Saturday, it's not out of the question.

After a long day of waiting, and resigned to the fact that it wasn't going to happen, Little got a call from the Chicago Bears, and was invited to the team's rookie minicamp next weekend in Bourbonnais, Ill. 

"We had a bunch of family and friends at my grandma's house. We hung out all day, six hours, and finally we all just left because it didn't look like it was happening," Little said. "I got in my car and got a call and it was my agent. I got a call from the Bears, too, so then I started texting people the good news."

That it was the Bears made it even better.

"I've been a diehard fan as long as I can remember," Little said. "There's a lot of pictures of me in diapers wearing Bears jerseys. It's pretty surreal."

Thomas found out shortly after the draft that he'd be heading to Hollywood, signed by the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Thomas had other offers, but the Rams signed him for both rookie minicamp and OTAs later this summer.

"I was just hoping to get my foot in the door," Thomas said. "There seemed to be a lot of positive energy with the Rams and my agent. It feels like a good spot. I just have to get it rolling and make it happen."

Thomas, projected as an outside linebacker in the pros, is going from one champion to another. He led North Dakota State in sacks (9) and tackles-for-loss (14.5) last season as the Bison rolled to their ninth FCS title in the last 11 years.

"You're talking about a world championship, I wasn't a part of that," Thomas said. "It's definitely added motivation knowing that the standard is extremely high there. I've been fortunate to be a part of some great programs in college and high school, so this is just another great opportunity."

Thomas will fly to California on May 13. 

"It's a blessing and I can't thank the man upstairs enough," he said. "I've had great support from my family, coaches, teammates. This wouldn't have happened without them."

Thomas began his college career at the University of Mary. After one season, he transferred to NCAA Division II power Minnesota State-Mankato, where he earned his degree. He played the past two seasons at NDSU.

Due to several marquee trades, which netted a number of star players and ultimately a Super Bowl trophy, the Rams drafted just eight players. Still, Thomas knows he's walking into a team that is stacked.

"Obviously, they have great players everywhere," Thomas said. "I just need take this one step at a time, try to stand out and prove that I belong."

Little faces longer odds. He has not been signed and essentially has a weekend worth of workouts to earn an extended look. He'll leave for Illinois on Thursday.

"So essentially, it's make or break," Little said. "Hey, you know, I'll take it. For a while (Saturday), I was thinking it was over. Now at least I have a shot."

Playing a hybrid wide receiver/tight end role for the Marauders, Little had 20 touchdowns catches, the most of any player in college football last season.

Both Little and Thomas were at the College Gridiron Showcase in Fort Worth, Texas, in January. It was an opportunity to perform in front of scouts and catch up on old times.

"We met up and talked a little bit. Brayden's a great guy. We've known each other, and with Brayden, he's always been a dude. Just a great all-around athlete," Little said. "I was playing JV my junior year when he was a senior, but yeah, it's definitely crazy how this has all worked out."

The local angle was not lost on Thomas, either.

"It's crazy how these two guys from this little city in North Dakota are getting an opportunity in the NFL," he said. "I'm really excited for Luke. Hopefully we can both take advantage of the opportunity and see where this adventure takes us."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

