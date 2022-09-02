Century set for showdown with Mandan after week of extreme weather

Century's been through a week of extreme weather.

Up next? A tussle with the No. 2 team in the state.

After getting soaked in a three-hour downpour last Friday night in West Fargo, the Patriots practiced in 100-degree heat on Thursday.

Tonight, mercifully, it's supposed to be pretty nice at the Bowl for the 6:30 p.m. kickoff.

"It's been interesting," Century head coach Ron Wingenbach said. "I guess we've seen a little bit of everything."

Rain, quite heavy at times, fell from start to finish in West Fargo against the Packers. Finding the ears on the football was difficult for both teams, a big reason the score ended 7-6, but Wingenbach wasn't looking for excuses.

"We had some mistakes that were not familiar with the way we've played the last several years. Whether it was fumbling the football, muffed punts, negative plays where it kept our offense from getting the ball, just things that were uncharacteristic of how we've played," Wingenbach said. "When you run 35 plays, and your opponent runs 60, that makes it pretty difficult to be successful."

After the tough opener against the Packers, it gets no easier tonight, or next week, for that matter. After tonight's tilt against the second-ranked Braves, Century hosts No. 1 West Fargo Sheyenne the following Friday.

"It gets no easier, but that's kind of the nature of 2A football right now," Wingenbach said. "You look across the landscape, and essentially everyone has a part of their schedule that looks pretty daunting. And that's not to say there are any easy games out there, because there are not."

Mandan topped Fargo Davies last week in its opener. The Braves scored touchdowns on their first five drives, then had to hold on late against the Eagles, who also are pretty good.

"We know Mandan is very talented. They have a lot of team speed. They're a big-play team on offense and very sound on defense," Wingenbach said. "We need to keep them in front of us, that's a lot easier said than done. Up front, we need to get some pressure on their quarterback (Max Carlson). We don't want to let him stand back there and pick us apart."

Without intervening elements, holding Century's offense to a single touchdown will be very difficult to do. Even in the rain, the Patriots popped a big touchdown pass from Kyan Barth to Ryan Brynjolfson.

Wingenbach's first concern, though, is getting their typically vaunted ground game going.

"Certainly, the one thing we have to do much better is run the football," he said. "A lot of that is mental and having the correct mindset."

While Mandan's 1-2 dynamic duo of Karsyn Jablonski and Tahrye Frank are tough to beat on the outside, Century also has a deep stable of potential pass-catchers.

"Maybe we can be a little more diversified. With the inclement weather last week, you tend to shy away from that a little bit," Wingenbach said.

In Jablonski and Brynjolfson, the game features two of the top recruiting targets in town, if not the state. Craig Bagnell, head coach at the University of Mary, is a fan of both. Century lineman Joel Edland also is getting plenty of attention, including from FCS schools.

Even better for Wingenbach and the Patriots, they won't have to hop on the bus afterward for a 3 1/2-hour ride home while soaked.

"Thank goodness most of us did bring some extra clothing along," Wingenbach said. "It was a wet night."