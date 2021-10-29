Century rolls past Demons into AA semifinals

The first time the Century Patriots had the ball, they picked up one first down and punted from midfield.

Their next four possessions reached the end zone.

And with that, the No. 2 seeded Patriots picked up a 28-0 victory over cross-town rival Bismarck High on Friday night in the Class AA football playoffs at the MDU Resources Community Bowl.

Peyton Arndt rushed for 120 yards and Brady Dahl rushed for two touchdowns and passed for another to lead Century into next week’s semifinals.

Establishing the ground game led to some big plays and touchdowns early for Century, which improved to 9-1.

Winning the battle in the trenches was vital.

“Our offensive line – they made it easy for Arndt to run,” said Dahl, who ran for 56 yards and two first-quarter TDs and completed 7 of 11 passes for 124 yards and another score through the air. “He had a really great game and they just made it easy for us.”

Arndt carried the load, rushing 18 times for 120 yards.

“Arndt hasn’t had that many carries the last few games but today he showed what he can do,” Dahl said. “That’s all due to our O-line and him.”

“It was a game of field position there for a little bit,” Patriots coach Ron Wingenbach said. “We were able to establish that in the first half and we hit some big plays … the long pass to Ryan Brynjolfson was a big play for us, kind of gave us really good field position and we were able to capitalize.”

After the Demons and Patriots traded punts on their first series, the Century defense stepped up and tilted the field position battle in the Patriots’ favor.

Jacob Bosley intercepted Bismarck quarterback Caden Fischer, setting the Patriots up at the BHS 32.

Three plays later – all runs by Dahl – and a 23-yard dash by the Patriots QB gave them a 7-0 lead.

On their next possession, Century drove 40 yards in six plays, capped by a 2-yard Dahl TD run. Arndt toted the rock on the first four plays of the series, including a 37-yard burst to the BHS 11.

Early in the second quarter, Dahl connected with Brayden Hendricks on a 21-yard strike on second-and-9 from the BHS 39, taking the ball to the Demons’ 18. Dahl found Jacob Bosley on the next play for an 18-yard scoring strike and a 21-0 lead.

A 39-yard bomb to Brynjolfson – who made a tough catch along the sideline – set up a 2-yard TD run by Isaiah Pajimula with 5:16 left in the first half for a 28-0 lead.

“We were fortunate to get the ball rolling there a bit in the second quarter,” Wingenbach said. “I’m a little disappointed we couldn’t cash in on some of the red-zone opportunities in that third quarter. But again, maybe we were a little conservative too.”

The big halftime lead was all the Patriots needed as their defense posted its second shutout of BHS this season, making it tough on the Demons all night.

The Patriots had two long, time-consuming drives in the third quarter but couldn’t come away with any points as a 40-yard field goal attempt came up short and Dahl’s fourth-and-goal pass from the Demons’ 5 was incomplete.

“In the second half we played pretty conservative, we ran the ball a lot but we ran down the clock, we drove the ball, we just didn’t capitalize and score,” Dahl said.

“Hat’s off to the Demons,” Wingenbach said. “I thought the second half especially they came out and they played hard right to the bitter end. Hat’s off to them and their coaching staff.”

Century piled up 354 yards total offense – rushing for 228 and throwing for 124. They picked up 16 first downs to the Demons’ six, with four of them in the second half.

Bismarck (3-7) finished with 150 yards total offense, rushing for 132 and throwing for 18.

Fischer led the Demons with 59 yards rushing on eight carries and completed 4 of 13 passes for 18 yards. Hudson Schroeder added 44 yards rushing on 18 carries.

For the Patriots, it was all about postseason football – survive and advance.

“We told them early in the week, it doesn’t matter if you win by 10 or by 1, you advance and that’s the bottom line. You’ve got to advance,” Wingenbach said.

“That’s all that matters,” Dahl said. “It doesn’t matter how clean the win is or how dirty the win is, you get another game.”

That next game will come on Friday, Nov. 5 at the Bowl against No. 3 seed West Fargo. The Packers (8-2) defeated Legacy 31-0 in their quarterfinal contest. Back in early September, the Patriots defeated West Fargo 41-13.

“Next week’s a whole new week and away we go again,” Wingenbach said. “They’re familiar with us and we’re familiar with them. Should be a good game.”

