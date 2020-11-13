Century makes statement: Patriots are state champions again

"We were determined tonight. There was some smack talk early in the game and that got us going even more," Garcia said. "Sheyenne, we know they're a good team, but we were on a mission."

Century excelled in all three phases.

West Fargo Sheyenne, averaging 300 yards rushing per game, was held to 85, 40 in the first half. For good measure, Century stopped West Fargo Sheyenne on fourth down four times.

"It was a very thorough performance. We felt good coming in with our preparation and our game plan, but the kids really, really executed," Wingenbach said.

On special teams, standout senior kicker Wade James did his part as usual. James booted a 34-yard first half field goal to make it 10-0 early in the second quarter. On the ensuing kickoff, Kpeenu was unable to field a bad-hop boot by James. Seth Nelson was in the right place at the right time and flopped on top of the loose ball. Three plays later, Garcia bulled through multiple would-be tacklers for a 10-yard touchdown run and 16-0 lead.

After punting on its first possession, Century went 64 yards on nine plays on its second series for the game's first score. Speedy sophomore tailback Peyton Arndt took his first carry of the game the final 7 yards for a touchdown.