Century made fall 2020 a season of championships

Senior Julia Fitterer and sophomore Logan Nissley earned all-state honors from the CHS volleyball team, which has played in every state championship match since 2011, winning in 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and this year.

Mason Kindel (5th), Jacob Ersland (12th), Ethan Bender (13th) and Griffin House (18th) led the Century cross country team to its fourth title in five years. House will return next fall for the Patriots, who finished 15 points ahead of any other team.

Century’s soccer championship was an all-Bismarck final with Patriots preventing BHS from a repeat in a hard-fought 3-2 victory. Nikko Helderop, Ken Brako and Kaiden Campbell earned all-state honors.

Fargo Shanley kept Century from a 3-peat in golf, but with full health, things may have been different. Injuries kept Leah Herbel sidelined much of the season. Even still, Hannah Herbel (1st) and Riley Crothers (9th) kept Century in contention.

Keeping kids on the field of play this season has been trickier than ever before.

“Everybody was dealing with the same thing. We want kids to be able to compete. It’s important, but safety has to come first,” Lervick said. “We all ran into issues here and there, but the kids and coaches deserve a lot of credit for following the protocols that were in place.”