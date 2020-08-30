Century, Legacy put on a show on national TV

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Century and Legacy put on a show Saturday night at the Bowl and a bunch were able to watch.

With seating capacity restrictions in place due to the pandemic, the Patriots and Sabers combined for 67 points and almost 650 yards of offense, while not committing a single turnover, in Century's 37-29 victory broadcast across the country on ESPN2.

The game started late (8:05 p.m.) and ended later (11:10 p.m.), but in between was not all that different from a normal game.

"It's still football regardless of whether it was on TV or not," said Legacy coach Chris Clements. "With everything that's going on right now, we were just happy to be playing. We just need to make sure we're doing the necessary things individually and collectively on a day-to-day basis that allow us to keep playing. Right now, that's the key thing."

Early on, it was looking like another Century blowout. The Patriots led 20-0 after one quarter and seemed in control.