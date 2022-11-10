Century hits stride late in 'unique' season

The path proved unconventional, but in the end, Century ended up where many thought they would.

Ranked No. 2 in the preseason poll, the Patriots were winless in late September, but caught fire late, earning a spot in tonight's Class 11AA title game against Fargo Shanley.

"I'd put it this way, it's been a very unique season," said Ron Wingenbach, who coached Century to state titles in 2015, 2016, 2019 and 2020 and repeated a phrase he often has. "You're never quite as good as you think you are when you win, and not as bad as you think you are when you lose. I think that adage really applied to this team this year.

"We started out 0-5 but we weren't an 0-5 team. Our record easily could have been 3-2 or 2-3."

Wingenbach said improved play up front, particularly along the offensive line, was key to the turnaround.

"As they matured, so has our team," he said.

Wingenbach made a comparison to a baseball team with what senior linemen Jacob Burckhard, Joel Edland, Jaxon Walz, linebacker Mason Riegel and safety Brayden Brosz bring to the field. Riegel leads the team in both solo (57) and assisted (45) tackles.

"In baseball, it all starts with being strong up the middle," Wingenbach said. "The kids we have in those positions, and then having enough speed at outside linebacker at defensive end, has been important for us."

Linebacker Tyler Birst, Peyton Arndt, Blake Ersland and Connor Evanson "are kids that have just gotten better and better through the year," Wingenbach said.

Two wrestlers -- sophomore Ole Taylor (LB/TE) and senior Cole Radenz (DE) -- got high marks from Wingenbach. Radenz hadn't played football for a number of years. Despite that, he leads the team in sacks (5).

"They're both just go, go, go. They have that wrestling mentality," Wingenbach said.

Century is also strong in the secondary, which is key against Fargo Shanley, which has the best quarterback in the state in St. Thomas-bound Michael Rostberg. The two teams played Sept. 23 at Sid Cichy Field with the Deacons winning 14-7.

Ryan Brynjolfson and Gavin Lill are as good a corner combination as any team has. Tanner Auck and Rivers Martin also play key roles in the secondary.

Offensively, quarterback Kyan Barth has improved throughout the fall. He has eight passing touchdowns and six rushing scores.

The Patriots averaged 10.4 points per game in the 0-5 start. Since then, they've outscored their opponents 136-50.

"Kyan has a very good arm. He's durable. He can run the football. It was just a matter of giving him enough time to read his keys and get the ball out," Wingenbach said.

Arndt leads the team in rushing yards (729) and touchdowns (8).

They haven't been able to get the ground game going to the level of previous Century squads, but playing keep away from the Deacons, who average 36 points per game, is preferred.

"Our rushing game isn't where we want it to be, but we've been able to find enough to set up what we're trying to do," Wingenbach said. "Being able to run the football (Friday) is very important. We want to keep their explosive offense off the field as much as we can. If we can get time of possession in our favor, that would be very beneficial."

If Century wins, it might go down as its most improbable championship, one the team has worked all season to achieve.

"At practice, there was no doom and gloom. The kids kept that nose-to-the-grindstone mentality," Wingenbach said. "As a coaching staff, you could feel that the kids were still willing to work. They want to get on the other side of the ledger.

"They showed a lot of grit and resilience and we're certainly proud of them for that."