Century facing must-win game Thursday against Demons

It's pretty simple for Century heading into the final week of the 11AA football season. The Patriots need to win.

In the latest QRF rankings, Century was ninth and St. Mary's eighth. Both teams lost Friday night, although Century's 35-20 setback in Fargo against No. 4 Davies was closer than the final score indicated. More on that shortly.

That sets up the final week with the Patriots facing Bismarck at the Bowl, while St. Mary's has a difficult road game against Fargo Shanley, which was ranked No. 2 prior to a one-score road loss to Mandan on Friday.

"We need to take care of our end of business, then we'll see how everything plays out," said Century coach Ron Wingenbach, taking nothing for granted. "We'll need to play very, very well Thursday night."

Century is better than its 2-6 record, but it's been a struggle for much of the fall. The Patriots' form has been better down the stretch. They posted impressive wins over Williston and Legacy and Friday against 6-2 Davies, Century led 20-19 in the fourth quarter after quarterback Kyan Barth's touchdown run. Barth also had a TD pass to William Ware in the second quarter.

Barth's rushing TD were the first points the Patriots have scored in the fourth quarter all season. Later in the fourth quarter Friday night, Century drove deep into Davies territory, but stalled out inside the 10 yard line.

"Whether it's been a botched snap, a fumble, inconsistency with protection, there has always seemed to be a breakdown we haven't been able to overcome," Wingenbach said. "That's been the challenge to our athletes is that we have to be able to overcome some mistakes. And as coaches, we want to make sure we're putting our players in the best position to be successful."

Davies popped two late touchdowns to take the lead. The first on a reverse and the other on a short pass that went for a long TD.

"The kids played really hard and in stretches we played well," Wingenbach said. "(Davies) is a good football team. They have a lot of speed on the perimeter and (Mason) Klabo is as good as anybody in the state at the quarterback position.

"What has haunted us all season are some inconsistencies on offense and giving up too many big plays on defense and that happened again (Friday). We did play well on special teams. We were able to get some good yardage on punt and kickoff returns and we tackled well."

If Century gets in, nobody is going to love facing the Patriots in the quarterfinals.

Defensively, Century allows just 19 points per game. Joel Edland has four sacks and Cole Radenz three. Ryan Brynjolfson has three interceptions, while linebacker Mason Riegel leads the way in unassisted (42) and assisted (32) tackles.

If a team of Century's stock ends up being the 8-seed, it does speak well to the depth of 11AA football.

"From top to bottom, there are a lot of very quality teams," Wingenbach said. "I guess it'd be a little bit like the North Dakota basketball tournament -- just get in and anything can happen.

"That's kind of been the battle cry to our players the last four or five weeks. We've been a little snake bit. We've committed some self-inflicted wounds. But, if you get in, you do have a chance."